Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos ready for first meeting of crucial league and cup double-header

Sam Morrison wants Buckie Thistle to be relentless against Inverurie Locos as they chase glory on two fronts.

The Jags – who are second in the Breedon Highland League – visit Harlaw Park to face the fourth-placed Railwaymen on league business.

On Wednesday the sides clash again at Victoria Park in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

For Buckie, who are only three points behind table toppers Fraserburgh, it’s a crucial double header in their bid to win silverware for the first time in five years.

Defender Morrison, 23, said: “It’s two massive games, our aspiration is to go and win trophies.

“We’ve got a squad that has been together for a few seasons now and we’ve added a few boys to it.

“The main aim is to win a trophy, whether it’s the league or the cup.

“We’ve got an opportunity to get to a semi-final in the cup, but the league game is also massive.

“We need to keep our momentum going having won 14 on the trot in the league.

“That’s good form, but the way things are one game can spoil a season. We’re still chasing Fraserburgh and they don’t look like slipping up.

“The manager has instilled a winning mentality in the group and he’s desperate to win something and make Buckie successful again.

“There are 11 league games left and they are 11 cup finals.”

Railwaymen up for the challenge

Inverurie are eight points off the pace in the league having played two games more than both Buckie and Fraserburgh.

Although it would take an unlikely sequence of results to see them win the title midfielder Calum Dingwall insists they’ve still got plenty to play for.

The 29-year-old added: “It’s never ideal to play a team twice in quick succession.

“But this is a massive game in the league, we’ve probably played our way out of the title race, albeit not mathematically.

“We still want to finish as high in the league as possible and that makes this another big game.

“Then on Wednesday it’s a cup game and again it’s massive for the club.

“We want to go as far as we can in every competition and try to get our hands on some silverware.

“It’s a big few days for us, it’s not quite make or break in terms of this season, but in terms of what we want to achieve we need to win both games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, league leaders Fraserburgh welcome Turriff United to Bellslea.

Jamie Beagrie is offshore and absent for the Broch while Liam Norris, Callan Gray, Kyle Gordon and Murray Esson are out for the visitors.

Strathspey Thistle face third-placed Brora Rangers at Seafield Park. Charlie Brown’s side are without Ewan Neil and Shane Harkness but Ross Logan could make his debut.

The Cattachs will have goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol available again and Josh Meekings could also return.

On-loan Ross County defender Ben Williamson could make his debut.

Deveronvale face a Forres Mechanics – who are in the hunt for a goalkeeper – at Princess Royal Park.

The Can-Cans’ regular custodian Stuart Knight is still injured and Lee Herbert has been recalled by parent club Buckie. Jack Grant and twins Lee and Graham Fraser are also missing.

Lossiemouth travel to Pitmedden to face Formartine United with Logan Ross, Dean Stewart and Jared Kennedy all back in contention.

Rothes are missing Wayne Mackintosh with Greg Morrison and Ross Gunn also doubtful for Keith’s trip to Mackessack Park.

The Maroons are without long-term absentees Craig Reid, Liam Duncan and Tom Andrews.

Clachnacuddin welcome back Jamie Calder for their clash with Fort William, but Michael McRobert is out.

Once again the weather could cause problems and result in some fixtures being postponed.