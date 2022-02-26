Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos ready for first meeting of crucial league and cup double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos ready for first meeting of crucial league and cup double-header

By Callum Law
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Sam Morrison is well aware of the importance of Buckie Thistle's double header against Inverurie Locos
Sam Morrison wants Buckie Thistle to be relentless against Inverurie Locos as they chase glory on two fronts.

The Jags – who are second in the Breedon Highland League – visit Harlaw Park to face the fourth-placed Railwaymen on league business.

On Wednesday the sides clash again at Victoria Park in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

For Buckie, who are only three points behind table toppers Fraserburgh, it’s a crucial double header in their bid to win silverware for the first time in five years.

Defender Morrison, 23, said: “It’s two massive games, our aspiration is to go and win trophies.

“We’ve got a squad that has been together for a few seasons now and we’ve added a few boys to it.

“The main aim is to win a trophy, whether it’s the league or the cup.

“We’ve got an opportunity to get to a semi-final in the cup, but the league game is also massive.

“We need to keep our momentum going having won 14 on the trot in the league.

“That’s good form, but the way things are one game can spoil a season. We’re still chasing Fraserburgh and they don’t look like slipping up.

“The manager has instilled a winning mentality in the group and he’s desperate to win something and make Buckie successful again.

“There are 11 league games left and they are 11 cup finals.”

Railwaymen up for the challenge

Inverurie are eight points off the pace in the league having played two games more than both Buckie and Fraserburgh.

Although it would take an unlikely sequence of results to see them win the title midfielder Calum Dingwall insists they’ve still got plenty to play for.

The 29-year-old added: “It’s never ideal to play a team twice in quick succession.

“But this is a massive game in the league, we’ve probably played our way out of the title race, albeit not mathematically.

Inverurie Locos midfielder Calum Dingwall expects a difficult encounter against Buckie

“We still want to finish as high in the league as possible and that makes this another big game.

“Then on Wednesday it’s a cup game and again it’s massive for the club.

“We want to go as far as we can in every competition and try to get our hands on some silverware.

“It’s a big few days for us, it’s not quite make or break in terms of this season, but in terms of what we want to achieve we need to win both games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, league leaders Fraserburgh welcome Turriff United to Bellslea.

Jamie Beagrie is offshore and absent for the Broch while Liam Norris, Callan Gray, Kyle Gordon and Murray Esson are out for the visitors.

Strathspey Thistle face third-placed Brora Rangers at Seafield Park. Charlie Brown’s side are without Ewan Neil and Shane Harkness but Ross Logan could make his debut.

The Cattachs will have goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol available again and Josh Meekings could also return.

On-loan Ross County defender Ben Williamson could make his debut.

Deveronvale face a Forres Mechanics – who are in the hunt for a goalkeeper – at Princess Royal Park.

The Can-Cans’ regular custodian Stuart Knight is still injured and Lee Herbert has been recalled by parent club Buckie. Jack Grant and twins Lee and Graham Fraser are also missing.

Lossiemouth travel to Pitmedden to face Formartine United with Logan Ross, Dean Stewart and Jared Kennedy all back in contention.

Rothes are missing Wayne Mackintosh with Greg Morrison and Ross Gunn also doubtful for Keith’s trip to Mackessack Park.

The Maroons are without long-term absentees Craig Reid, Liam Duncan and Tom Andrews.

Clachnacuddin welcome back Jamie Calder for their clash with Fort William, but Michael McRobert is out.

Once again the weather could cause problems and result in some fixtures being postponed.

