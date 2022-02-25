Highland League: Nairn County sign Cameron Lisle from Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Nairn County sign Cameron Lisle from Strathspey Thistle

By Sophie Goodwin
February 25, 2022, 10:17 pm
Cameron Lisle, left, has left Strathspey Thistle and signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Nairn County.
Nairn County have announced the signing of Cameron Lisle from fellow Highland League side Strathspey Thistle.

Lisle has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club, and will be available for selection for Nairn’s trip to Wick Academy tomorrow, pending Scottish FA approval.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Inverness Caley Thistle before beginning his Highland League career with Clachnacuddin.

He has considerable Highland League experience having since signed for Brora Rangers, before being sent out on loan to Rothes for the second half of the 2016/17 season.

Lisle moved to Strathspey the following year where he was a mainstay in the Grantown Jags’ line-up during his four seasons at the club.

He said of his move to the Wee County: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind last couple of days but I am delighted to have the move finalised.

“As soon as I was aware that Nairn were interested, it was an option I was keen to explore.

“I know how well the players are looked after here and everything is setup at the club to take the team on to the next level.

“I know a lot of the players here already, so hopefully that will help me to settle in quickly.

“There is a fantastic squad of players at the club and I want to add something extra to that.

“I had a great time in my spell at Strathspey Thistle and I would like to thank everyone there for making my time so enjoyable and wish them all the best of the future.

“I am now looking forward to this new challenge and I cannot wait to get started.”

‘A great asset’

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp believes that at only 23, Lisle still has much to offer and is excited to see how he develops at the club.

He added: “We have seen Cameron play against us for a number of years and watched him in other games too and he has a lot of attributes which can improve the squad.

“He is a natural right back, which is something we have been lacking over the last few years. He is quick and powerful and has a lot of experience for a player who is still only 23 years old.

“There is still more to come from Cameron given his age and we are looking forward to working with him over the next number of seasons.

“I am delighted to get him in and I think he will be a great asset for us.”

