Highland League: Nairn County sign Cameron Lisle from Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County have announced the signing of Cameron Lisle from fellow Highland League side Strathspey Thistle.

Lisle has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club, and will be available for selection for Nairn’s trip to Wick Academy tomorrow, pending Scottish FA approval.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Inverness Caley Thistle before beginning his Highland League career with Clachnacuddin.

He has considerable Highland League experience having since signed for Brora Rangers, before being sent out on loan to Rothes for the second half of the 2016/17 season.

Lisle moved to Strathspey the following year where he was a mainstay in the Grantown Jags’ line-up during his four seasons at the club.

He said of his move to the Wee County: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind last couple of days but I am delighted to have the move finalised.

“As soon as I was aware that Nairn were interested, it was an option I was keen to explore.

“I know how well the players are looked after here and everything is setup at the club to take the team on to the next level.

“I know a lot of the players here already, so hopefully that will help me to settle in quickly.

“There is a fantastic squad of players at the club and I want to add something extra to that.

“I had a great time in my spell at Strathspey Thistle and I would like to thank everyone there for making my time so enjoyable and wish them all the best of the future.

“I am now looking forward to this new challenge and I cannot wait to get started.”

‘A great asset’

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp believes that at only 23, Lisle still has much to offer and is excited to see how he develops at the club.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Cameron Lisle from @JagsStfc 😍 Full story 👇https://t.co/ccewx1lwoO pic.twitter.com/CsorNVGmuB — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) February 25, 2022

He added: “We have seen Cameron play against us for a number of years and watched him in other games too and he has a lot of attributes which can improve the squad.

“He is a natural right back, which is something we have been lacking over the last few years. He is quick and powerful and has a lot of experience for a player who is still only 23 years old.

“There is still more to come from Cameron given his age and we are looking forward to working with him over the next number of seasons.

“I am delighted to get him in and I think he will be a great asset for us.”