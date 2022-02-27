Highland League leaders Fraserburgh held by Turriff; Nairn County defeat below-par Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League leaders Fraserburgh held by Turriff; Nairn County defeat below-par Wick Academy

By Reporter
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Turriff manager Dean Donaldosn was delighted with his side's display.
Turriff manager Dean Donaldosn was delighted with his side's display.

Fraserburgh suffered a setback in their quest for the Breedon Highland League title after being held to a 1-1 draw by Turriff United at Bellslea Park.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson, whose side have won only three of their 27 games this term, praised his players for a dogged display.

He said: “To a man our team was unbelievable, our back four were outstanding.

“We do switch off at times which is something we are working on in training

“It was a wonderful free kick goal from Rory Brown and I thought we may even have kicked on and won the game from there.

“We’ve been playing well for a couple of months and slowly we’re getting better.”

The league leaders went ahead in 14 minutes through ex-Turra striker Gary Harris who netted from close range.

The visitors equalised in the 51 minutes when Brown curled home an exquisite free kick which found the net with the aid of the crossbar.

The Turriff defence had to withstand waves of attacks thereafter with a Kieran Simpson header coming off the crossbar and goalkeeper Tim Findlay making some fine stops.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “It’s a setback nobody was expecting.

“We didn’t work our opponents hard enough in the strong wind.

“We were trying to be too nice in the first half,  looking for the perfect goal.

“Their goalkeeper must have been happy at half time knowing how little pressure he’d been under.

“In the second half we played well and on another day we’d have scored six or seven.  There were good saves and balls didn’t fall for us.

“Turriff defended well. We are still top of the league but the margin for error gets less.

“It’s still  in our hands.”

Wick Academy 0-2 Nairn County

Nairn County produced a hard-working display to leave Harmsworth Park with all three points.

Wick Academy never really got out of second gear with the win helping County close the gap between the two teams to eight points with Nairn also having three games in hand.

Conor Gethins was on target for Nairn County against Wick Academy. 

A Conor Gethins strike five minutes from the break and a 70th minute goal from former Strathspey Thistle full back Cameron Lisle separated the sides.

Nairn’s assistant-manager Michael Rae said: “The pitch was soft and bobbly and we set our system up to not give Academy time on the ball, not let them play to their strengths, and I think it worked.

“We signed Cameron Lisle on Friday and he capped off a solid debut by scoring our second goal.

“He started at wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation but by the time he scored we had switched to a back four and he had moved to full-back, so it was a surprise to see our right-back playing at centre forward when he scored the second goal.”

Five minutes from the interval Nairn opened the scoring when Glenn Main played in Gethins who was one-on-one with the home keeper, and although James More blocked the striker’s first effort the Irishman followed up to tap in the rebound.

The game was put to bed in the 70th minute when County midfielder Angus Dey fed Lisle, whose twin brother, Formartine United’s Scott Lisle, scored a hat-trick against the Caithness side three weeks ago, and he made no mistake.

Disappointed Academy player-manager Gary Manson, said: “There’s no way I can claim we deserved to win this match.

“It’s not often this season that I’ve been really disappointed with our performance, but this was certainly one where we didn’t give our best.

“We only created three chances during the game but apart from that we were pretty terrible to be honest.

“Our quality on the ball, composure and positivity were all missing and I don’t know why.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]