Strathspey boss Charlie Brown looking for new additions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown looking for new additions

By Callum Law
March 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 11:55 am
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown says Strathspey Thistle are working hard to strengthen their squad.

The Grantown Jags face Huntly at Seafield Park tonight in the Breedon Highland League.

In recent weeks Strathspey have lost Kieran Chalmers to Clachnacuddin and Cameron Lisle to Nairn, although Ross Logan has joined on loan from Clach.

But boss Brown is looking for more additions and said: “It has been challenging, but these are boys that didn’t want to be with us.

“They had offers from other teams and we had to do what’s best for the club and that was getting rid of the boys just now.

“We could have kept them and played them, but they didn’t want to be with us.

“So are we better playing them ahead of boys that want to be here? The boys that are with us are going to give us 100% in every game.

“I’m not saying Kieran and Cameron wouldn’t have given us that, but we can’t afford to take that chance.

“We’re looking to bring boys in, we have a few in the pipeline.

“We are working very hard to get boys in to make us stronger.”

Meanwhile, Huntly are on a six-game winless run and assistant manager Stefan Laird said: “We want to end the hard luck stories.

“We are playing well, but we’ve had a tough run of fixtures.

“We’ve acquitted ourselves reasonably well against the top sides, but we want to turn the narrow defeats into wins.

“We’ve got a chance to do that but it’s against a side fighting for their lives and it will be just as difficult as playing Brechin or Brora.”

In the other Highland League fixture Keith return to action following four successive postponement when Brechin visit Kynoch Park.

The Hedgemen could hand a debut to on-loan St Johnstone attacker Jordan Northcott.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]