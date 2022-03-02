Strathspey boss Charlie Brown looking for new additions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Brown says Strathspey Thistle are working hard to strengthen their squad.

The Grantown Jags face Huntly at Seafield Park tonight in the Breedon Highland League.

In recent weeks Strathspey have lost Kieran Chalmers to Clachnacuddin and Cameron Lisle to Nairn, although Ross Logan has joined on loan from Clach.

But boss Brown is looking for more additions and said: “It has been challenging, but these are boys that didn’t want to be with us.

“They had offers from other teams and we had to do what’s best for the club and that was getting rid of the boys just now.

“We could have kept them and played them, but they didn’t want to be with us.

“So are we better playing them ahead of boys that want to be here? The boys that are with us are going to give us 100% in every game.

“I’m not saying Kieran and Cameron wouldn’t have given us that, but we can’t afford to take that chance.

“We’re looking to bring boys in, we have a few in the pipeline.

“We are working very hard to get boys in to make us stronger.”

Meanwhile, Huntly are on a six-game winless run and assistant manager Stefan Laird said: “We want to end the hard luck stories.

“We are playing well, but we’ve had a tough run of fixtures.

“We’ve acquitted ourselves reasonably well against the top sides, but we want to turn the narrow defeats into wins.

“We’ve got a chance to do that but it’s against a side fighting for their lives and it will be just as difficult as playing Brechin or Brora.”

In the other Highland League fixture Keith return to action following four successive postponement when Brechin visit Kynoch Park.

The Hedgemen could hand a debut to on-loan St Johnstone attacker Jordan Northcott.