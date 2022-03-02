Highland League: Fort William v Nairn County postponed due to frozen pitch By Danny Law March 2, 2022, 1:30 pm Station Park has failed a pitch inspection. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This evening’s Breedon Highland League match between Fort William and Nairn County has been postponed. The encounter, due to be held at Nairn’s Station Park, has been called off due to a frozen pitch. There are five other matches taking place in the Highland League this evening. There are three Highland League Cup ties with holders Rothes hosting league leaders Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle taking on Inverurie Locos at Victoria Park and Clach travelling to Forres. There are also two league games with Brechin City making the trip to Keith and Strathspey Thistle entertaining Huntly. The games are due to start at 8pm. WATCH: Episode 31 of Highland League Weekly – Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle, plus Clach’s James Anderson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scott Adams strike sends Buckie Thistle into Highland League Cup semi-finals Cameron Lisle looks to kick on after Nairn County move Buckie’s Andy MacAskill expects Inverurie backlash in League Cup rematch Paul Brindle hopes Highland League Cup can provide Forres with silver lining