Highland League: Fort William v Nairn County postponed due to frozen pitch

By Danny Law
March 2, 2022, 1:30 pm
Station Park has failed a pitch inspection.
This evening’s Breedon Highland League match between Fort William and Nairn County has been postponed.

The encounter, due to be held at Nairn’s Station Park, has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

There are five other matches taking place in the Highland League this evening.

There are three Highland League Cup ties with holders Rothes hosting league leaders Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle taking on Inverurie Locos at Victoria Park and Clach travelling to Forres.

There are also two league games with Brechin City making the trip to Keith and Strathspey Thistle entertaining Huntly.

The games are due to start at 8pm.

