Mark Cowie thrilled as Fraserburgh reach Highland League Cup semi-final

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was thrilled to progress to the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with victory over Rothes.

The Broch defeated the cup holders 2-1 at Mackessack Park to secure a home semi-final against Brora Rangers a week on Saturday.

Cowie said: “I’m delighted to get into the next round, we knew how difficult it would be against Rothes.

“I think we caught them cold, because they haven’t played in a while, and we started better.

“But – if I’m being critical – we’re playing well, creating chances and not taking them.

“In the first half Rothes only really had one shot and scored and it came from a mistake by us.

“I still think we’re playing well, we’re still a threat going forward and on another day it may have been more comfortable.

“But in the cups the only thing that matters is the result and we’re delighted to be through to the semi-final.”

Winners finish with 10 men

Scott Barbour opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he lobbed the ball over Sean McCarthy after evading the home defence.

Just before the half-hour mark Paul Campbell headed home Barbour’s corner to make it 2-0.

But Rothes pulled one back on 33 minutes with Aidan Wilson netting after capitalising on Jamie Beagrie’s misplaced back-pass.

The Broch finished with 10 men after Paul Campbell received a second booking in stoppage time from ref Lee Robertson for simulation.

Fraserburgh may try to appeal the decision, and Cowie added: “I don’t think it’s a sending off, but I’m 50 yards away from it.

“We’ll see what the footage shows. I just don’t understand why Paul would go down – he’s in a good area running into the box with the chance to set somebody up for a shot.

“I don’t see why he would go down, but it’s done now and we’ll see what the footage shows.

“I’m gutted for Paul, because he could now miss the semi-final.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were second-best all over the park in the first half and we were very fortunate to come in only 2-1 down.

“Fraserburgh played the conditions well, they’re very experienced and a good cup team.

“They did what they needed to do and saw the game out in the second half when we put them under a bit of pressure.

“We’re absolutely gutted that our cup defence is over, but we were always up against it with the players we had out and the lack of games in recent week.”