Nairn County offer stags and hens chance to be Station Park mascot with new party packages

Highland League Nairn County are hoping to tempt stag and hen parties to Station Park after launching a unique new hospitality package.

The Wee County’s fresh initiative will allow groups of 20 people to enjoy Breedon Highland League action as a send-off for soon-to-be brides and grooms.

It is believed to be Scottish football’s first dedicated stag and hen party hospitality package.

For a cost of £90 per person, the “Super Nairn County Package” begins with a bottomless brunch at the nearby Classroom restaurant before a short transfer to Station Park for a complimentary bar pre and post-match.

Photos, an on-pitch challenge and introduction over the PA system for the game will then follow, with each member of the party receiving a Nairn scarf.

The cheaper “No Nairn No Party” package costs £55 per person, and begins at Station Park with a free bar, then photos, challenge and PA system introduction.

For an extra cost of £180, the stag or hen can be the mascot for the game dressed in full Nairn kit, which they will then be able to keep.

Chairman Donald Matheson revealed the inspiration for the idea came from a stag do held at Station Park several years ago.

Matheson said: “As a club we have been making a lot of changes off the pitch and are continuing to improve what we offer as a club.

“With Inverness a popular stag and hen party destination and our ground right next to the train station, just 15 minutes from Inverness, we thought we could offer something fun for football fans to come and do.

“A few years ago, we had a stag party visit Station Park, and the stag was mascot for the day.

“It has always been something we wanted to do in terms of a package and now we are delighted to be able to offer it alongside our new birthday package, too, and corporate day offerings.”

The packages are available for all remaining home games and as well as next season.

More information about the Nairn County stag and hen hospitality packages can be found on the club website.

People interested in making a booking can speak directly to the club by e-mailing info@nairncountyfc.co.uk