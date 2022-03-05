Performances and points Fort William’s aim in survival quest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar says it’s time for them to start turning promising performances into results as they bid to stay in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lochaber take on Lossiemouth at Grant Park, sitting eight points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Under Iftikhar, Fort have improved – but have only picked up one point from six games, despite better displays.

The side which finishes bottom will have to win a relegation play-off to stay in the division.

Iftikhar said: “It is about trying to put in good performances and turn them into results.

“We’re happy with the performances and the way we’re playing, now we just need a bit of luck or one or two things to go our way and we can get what the players and fans deserve, which is a victory.

“Hopefully that will come soon, but it’s about the performance, playing well and following the game plan.

“If we can do that then we’ll be doing well.

“The players are very proud to be Fort William players and are very proud to wear the shirt.

“When you’ve got players who are dedicated to the cause, they’ll give everything, and we’ve already seen that.

“We’ve got committed lads working very hard every day and that’s the most important thing.

“This is why we go into every game with the ambitions to compete and to get a result, because we’ve got players with a good attitude and a good mentality.”

Coasters looking up

Lossiemouth are 15th in the table, but only three points off 10th.

Having amassed 22 points, this is already the Coasters best season since 2016-17, but captain Liam Archibald says there is still room for improvement.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has signed a three-year contract extension, added: “The manager has spoken about getting as many points as possible and I think that’s a sign of improvement.

“In the past few seasons, we’ve ended up getting more points and this season we’ve already surpassed what we’ve done in the last couple of years.

“But you want to keep setting markers, so as many points as possible is our aim.

“I’m enjoying it at Lossie and it’s about trying to get the best of the local players. I’ve always felt that was the way to go.

“We’ve brought in boys from New Elgin who are wanting to step up and lads from the under-20s, and they’ve shown they’re good players.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, second-placed Buckie Thistle host Huntly at Victoria Park. Callum Murray and Adam MacLeod remain sidelined for the Jags.

Tom Ritchie, Colin Charlesworth, Jack MacIver, Bradley Manson, Alex Thoirs, Michael Clark, Angus Grant, Andy Hunter and Logan Johnstone are out for the visitors.

Third-placed Brora Rangers meet Clachnacuddin at Dudgeon Park. Tom Kelly returns for the Cattachs, but Ben Williamson and Josh Meekings miss out.

The Lilywhites have James Anderson, Kieran Chalmers, Blair Lawrie and Andrew Lewthwaite available, but Jamie Calder is absent.

Rothes travel to Banff to face Deveronvale without Greg Morrison, Ben Johnstone, Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh.

Nairn County are without Callum Maclean, Conor Gethins, Dylan Mackenzie and Rory Williamson for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Station Park.

Wick Academy make the long trip to Glebe Park to face Brechin City, with Alan Farquhar, Ryan Campbell, Brandon Sinclair, Jack Halliday, Liam Bain and Sean Campbell unavailable.