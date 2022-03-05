Squad game for Fraserburgh as they continue Highland League title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Squad game for Fraserburgh as they continue Highland League title challenge

By Callum Law
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Paul Young, right, is preparing for Fraserburgh's game against Keith
Paul Young says everyone will have a part to play if Fraserburgh are to continue their challenge for the Breedon Highland League title.

With 10 games left, the Broch – who face Keith at Kynoch Park – are one point ahead of Buckie Thistle at the top of the division.

But with the Highland League required to have a champion declared by April 16 to go forward to compete in the pyramid play-offs, it will be a hectic finish to the season.

Midfielder Young says everyone in Mark Cowie’s squad will have a part to play if Fraserburgh are to stay the course this term.

He said: “We want to react in the league after the draw with Turriff (last weekend). I think it’s important we put in a good performance and get the three points.

“We’ll need to recover well, because we’re going to have at least two games a week for the rest of the season.

“It will be difficult and we’ll need the whole squad. When we’ve got games Saturday and Wednesday, everyone will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen expects a tricky game against Fraserburgh

Keith were defeated 6-0 by Brechin City on Wednesday night, and boss Craig Ewen said: “We’re looking for a reaction to a poor result, but we know Fraserburgh will be all guns blazing and it will be difficult.

“When we’ve played best teams this year we seem to have competed well for a half, but then the other half hasn’t been good enough.

“It’s not an easy thing to fix – when the best teams get on top of you, it’s hard.

“Fraserburgh are under a bit of pressure trying to win every week and, if we play at our best, we’ve got a chance of getting something.”

