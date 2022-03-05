Squad game for Fraserburgh as they continue Highland League title challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Young says everyone will have a part to play if Fraserburgh are to continue their challenge for the Breedon Highland League title.

With 10 games left, the Broch – who face Keith at Kynoch Park – are one point ahead of Buckie Thistle at the top of the division.

But with the Highland League required to have a champion declared by April 16 to go forward to compete in the pyramid play-offs, it will be a hectic finish to the season.

Midfielder Young says everyone in Mark Cowie’s squad will have a part to play if Fraserburgh are to stay the course this term.

He said: “We want to react in the league after the draw with Turriff (last weekend). I think it’s important we put in a good performance and get the three points.

“We’ll need to recover well, because we’re going to have at least two games a week for the rest of the season.

“It will be difficult and we’ll need the whole squad. When we’ve got games Saturday and Wednesday, everyone will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.”

Keith were defeated 6-0 by Brechin City on Wednesday night, and boss Craig Ewen said: “We’re looking for a reaction to a poor result, but we know Fraserburgh will be all guns blazing and it will be difficult.

“When we’ve played best teams this year we seem to have competed well for a half, but then the other half hasn’t been good enough.

“It’s not an easy thing to fix – when the best teams get on top of you, it’s hard.

“Fraserburgh are under a bit of pressure trying to win every week and, if we play at our best, we’ve got a chance of getting something.”