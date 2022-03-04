Craig Campbell pleased to have brought Tony Dingwall to Brora

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell believes Tony Dingwall will add quality to his squad.

The Cattachs have signed the 27-year-old winger on a two-year contract following his release by Elgin City earlier this week.

Dingwall has previously played for Ross County in the Premiership and Raith Rovers in the Championship.

He could make his debut for Brora tomorrow when they face Clachnacuddin at Dudgeon Park.

With the Sutherland side still in contention to win the Breedon Highland League and in the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, Campbell is pleased to have bolstered his squad.

He said: “When a player like Tony becomes available, it’s always something we’re interested in because we want to strengthen our squad.

“We’re light on numbers, but we don’t just sign players for the sake of it – we want to add quality.

“Tony definitely brings quality, if we can get the best out of him.

“Tony’s at an age now where he’ll realise he needs to start putting performances in.

“I’m a great admirer of Tony. Technically he’s very good and he’s brave on the ball, and those are things we’ll be looking for in the big games we’ve got coming up.

“It’s good timing for us adding a player of his quality to the squad.”