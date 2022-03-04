Craig Campbell pleased to have brought Tony Dingwall to Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Campbell pleased to have brought Tony Dingwall to Brora

By Callum Law
March 4, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 3:24 pm
Tony Dingwall has joined Brora Rangers
Tony Dingwall has joined Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell believes Tony Dingwall will add quality to his squad.

The Cattachs have signed the 27-year-old winger on a two-year contract following his release by Elgin City earlier this week.

Dingwall has previously played for Ross County in the Premiership and Raith Rovers in the Championship.

He could make his debut for Brora tomorrow when they face Clachnacuddin at Dudgeon Park.

With the Sutherland side still in contention to win the Breedon Highland League and in the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, Campbell is pleased to have bolstered his squad.

He said: “When a player like Tony becomes available, it’s always something we’re interested in because we want to strengthen our squad.

“We’re light on numbers, but we don’t just sign players for the sake of it – we want to add quality.

“Tony definitely brings quality, if we can get the best out of him.

“Tony’s at an age now where he’ll realise he needs to start putting performances in.

“I’m a great admirer of Tony. Technically he’s very good and he’s brave on the ball, and those are things we’ll be looking for in the big games we’ve got coming up.

“It’s good timing for us adding a player of his quality to the squad.”

