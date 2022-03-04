Turriff earn important point after entertaining draw with Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turriff earn important point after entertaining draw with Formartine

By Callum Law
March 4, 2022, 9:52 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 9:53 pm
Formartine's Jonny Smith, centre, tries to get the better of Rhys Clark, left, and Liam Norris of Turriff
Formartine's Jonny Smith, centre, tries to get the better of Rhys Clark, left, and Liam Norris of Turriff

Turriff United drew 2-2 with Formartine United to earn an important point in their Breedon Highland League survival quest.

Dean Donaldson’s side, who are third bottom, twice led at the Haughs through Rory Brown and Aaron Reid, but were pegged back by goals from Jonny Smith and Scott Lisle.

The result means Turriff are 12 points clear of bottom side Fort William, who have six games in hand. Meanwhile, Formartine stay in sixth.

In an absorbing first period Turriff started well with Brown and Reid forcing visiting goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald into sharp stops.

At the other end home custodian Tim Findlay made an excellent diving save to claw away Jonny Smith’s free-kick from 20 yards.

It was Turriff who took the lead just after the half hour mark when Brown blocked Macdonald’s attempted clearance and the ball rebounded into the unguarded net.

Formartine equalise against Turriff courtesy of Jonny Smith’s header

Formartine levelled five minutes before half-time. Findlay initially saved Kieran Lawrence’s effort, but from the resultant Chris Antoniazzi corner Jonny Smith headed home at the front post.

But in the 48th minute the home side regained the lead. Rhys Clark’s long clearance was flicked on by Keir Smith for Reid.

The striker raced through on goal before calmly rounding Macdonald and finishing into the empty net.

On 62 minutes Formartine equalised for a second time. Turriff failed to fully clear Jonny Smith’s free-kick and Antoniazzi’s neat footwork took him into the box on the right side.

He picked out Smith with his cutback and although Findlay blocked the shot Lisle was first to react and fire into the roof of the net.

Neither side was intent on settling for a point with Findlay saving from Lisle and Kerr Smith testing Macdonald with a strike from 25 yards.

In the closing stages Findlay made a flying save to thwart Graeme Rodger, but it finished level.

