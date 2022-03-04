Turriff earn important point after entertaining draw with Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United drew 2-2 with Formartine United to earn an important point in their Breedon Highland League survival quest.

Dean Donaldson’s side, who are third bottom, twice led at the Haughs through Rory Brown and Aaron Reid, but were pegged back by goals from Jonny Smith and Scott Lisle.

The result means Turriff are 12 points clear of bottom side Fort William, who have six games in hand. Meanwhile, Formartine stay in sixth.

In an absorbing first period Turriff started well with Brown and Reid forcing visiting goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald into sharp stops.

At the other end home custodian Tim Findlay made an excellent diving save to claw away Jonny Smith’s free-kick from 20 yards.

It was Turriff who took the lead just after the half hour mark when Brown blocked Macdonald’s attempted clearance and the ball rebounded into the unguarded net.

Formartine levelled five minutes before half-time. Findlay initially saved Kieran Lawrence’s effort, but from the resultant Chris Antoniazzi corner Jonny Smith headed home at the front post.

But in the 48th minute the home side regained the lead. Rhys Clark’s long clearance was flicked on by Keir Smith for Reid.

The striker raced through on goal before calmly rounding Macdonald and finishing into the empty net.

On 62 minutes Formartine equalised for a second time. Turriff failed to fully clear Jonny Smith’s free-kick and Antoniazzi’s neat footwork took him into the box on the right side.

He picked out Smith with his cutback and although Findlay blocked the shot Lisle was first to react and fire into the roof of the net.

Neither side was intent on settling for a point with Findlay saving from Lisle and Kerr Smith testing Macdonald with a strike from 25 yards.

In the closing stages Findlay made a flying save to thwart Graeme Rodger, but it finished level.