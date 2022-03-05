Turriff boss Dean Donaldson pleased with ‘good point’ against Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson was proud of his players as they earned another crucial point in their bid to stay in the Breedon Highland League.

Turra drew 2-2 with Formartine United at the Haughs with the result moving Donaldson’s charges – who are 16th in the table – 12 points ahead of bottom side Fort William, who have six games in hand.

Donaldson said: “I thought it was a well-earned draw, the boys did really well against a top side.

“I think we earned that little bit of luck because of our overall performance.

“We’re in a relegation battle and playing against a top team so you’ve got to earn that bit of luck.

“It’s another good point for us, but the performances have been good for weeks.

“The performances were good against Inverurie and Lossiemouth when we got beat.

“Then we won against Deveronvale and drew with Fraserburgh and the performances have all been really good.

“Some of the passing and movement wasn’t a performance of a side at the bottom, it was the performance of a good side.

“It was basically an Under-20s team and I’m really proud of them.

“On another day we would have got the win, but we’ll take a draw and move on.”

Exciting Haughs encounter

In an entertaining encounter the hosts went ahead on 32 minutes. Rory Brown blocked goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald’s attempted clearance and the ball rebounded into the unguarded net.

Formartine equalised in the 40th minute, Turriff goalkeeper Tim Findlay did well to save a Kieran Lawrence effort.

But from the corner that followed Chris Antoniazzi’s delivery was headed home by Jonny Smith.

Three minutes into the second half the hosts regained the lead with Keir Smith’s flick-on releasing Aaron Reid and the striker raced through on goal before rounding Macdonald and finishing.

On 62 minutes the visitors levelled again when Antoniazzi found space on the right side of the box and picked out Jonny Smith, Findlay saved but Scott Lisle swept home the rebound.

Formartine remain sixth in the table and manager Paul Lawson said: “I’m disappointed with the manner we lost the goals.

“Our performance was OK and we played some good stuff at times.

“Turriff caused us problems, but the goals we lost are criminal and you’re always up against it when you’re giving away goals like that.

“We should be aiming to finish as high as we can and build for next season.”