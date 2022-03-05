Lossiemouth defeat Highland League strugglers Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against the Breedon Highland League’s bottom side Fort William.

Ross Archibald put the Coasters ahead at Grant Park, but Yves Zama evened things up for the men from Lochaber with his fifth goal in six games.

But Dean Stewart’s header and Niall Kennedy’s strike earned Joe Russell’s side the points.

This was Lossie’s seventh league win of the season and they have now amassed 25 points, Fort remain bottom with just two points from 23 fixtures.

Hosts strike first

In a lively first period it was the hosts who threatened first with James Leslie’s tempting cross from the right found no takers.

But Lossie did take the lead in the 12th minute with Ross Morrison’s free-kick headed down by Stewart and Ross Archibald found the bottom right corner with a neat first time finish.

Fort’s first effort came a few minutes later but Taylor Kelly’s tame shot from 18 yards was easy for goalkeeper Logan Ross.

The men from Lochaber did equalise midway through the first period when a free-kick was flicked into the box by Ayibongwe Mabenha and Zama drilled his shot beyond Ross.

Lossie were unhappy the goal was awarded with referee Filippo Mazzoni initially appearing to give them a free-kick before deciding the goal stood.

But parity was restored for only three minutes with Ryan Farquhar’s free-kick from the left picking out Stewart at the front post and he planted a header into the roof of the net.

The game was continuing to be played at a high tempo and the last decent opening of the first period was in stoppage time.

Ross Archibald’s cross from the right broke for Morrison at the back post, but goalkeeper Matuesz Kulbacki made a superb save at point-blank range.

Visitors seek leveller

Mabenha was almost through on goal early in the second period, but lost his balance at the critical moment.

Lossiemouth doubled their lead in the 59th minute. Farquhar released Ross Archibald on the left and his cross picked out Leslie.

The midfielder missed the ball completely as he tried to volley home, but Kennedy was following in and finished from six yards.

Fort William to their credit kept plugging away after falling 3-1 behind, but it was always likely to be a long way back for them.

Lossie were content to be disciplined within their shape while using the pace of Farquhar and Ross Archibald to counter-attack.

In the final minute of normal time Fort had a great chance to pull a goal back but Diste Cameara Sylla headed over from close range at the back post.