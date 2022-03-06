Allan Macphee goal earns Forres Mechanics narrow win against Inverurie Locos: Nairn County too strong for Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Allan Macphee goal earns Forres Mechanics narrow win against Inverurie Locos: Nairn County too strong for Strathspey Thistle

By Dave Edwards
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Allan Macphee (17) scores for Forres and celebrates. Picture by Scott Baxter
Allan Macphee (17) scores for Forres and celebrates. Picture by Scott Baxter

An Allan Macphee strike was enough to earn Forres Mechanics a 1-0 win against Inverurie Locos at Mosste Park.

Forres survived a 10-minute second half onslaught from Locos to secure the points.

In the space of 10 frantic minutes, Locos hit the bar, forced an incredible save from Lee Herbert and had two shots cleared off the line, one of those by an Inverurie player.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald felt that his side deserved a bit of good fortune.

He said: “We lost a late goal against Nairn and again in the Brechin game so I think we deserved a wee bit of luck here.

“Plus, the way the boys played, in the first 20 minutes of the second half I thought they were excellent, Paul Brindle hit the post and we could have scored a couple more goals.

“You would expect Inverurie to throw everything at us after that, which they did, but overall we’re delighted to take all three points.”

The Forres players celebrate Allan Macphee’s winner. Picture by Scott Baxter

Paul Brindle had an early half-chance for the home side but just as he was about to pull the trigger he was dispossessed by a timely tackle from James Connelly.

At the other end Mechanics keeper Lee Herbert just managed to palm away a dangerous cross from Robert Ward.

Forres started the second half strongly and four minutes in Paul Brindle hit the post with an eight yard angled drive but in the 56th minute the Can-Cans pressure paid off – Graham Fraser headed a deep corner back across goal and Macphee was on hand to knock the ball home from a couple of yards.

In the 72nd minute Herbert somehow got a hand to a Ross Still point-blank header to pull off a stunning save as Locos strove to find an equaliser.

Allan Macphee celebrates his goal against Inverurie Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 

Locos wente even closer three minutes later when Still’s net-bound drive hit his team-mate Kieran Shanks on the goal-line and the ball was diverted to safety.

The Forres goal was leading a charmed life and in the 78th minute Dale Wood was on the line to clear what looked like a certain goal from Shanks, and two minutes later Still saw his 12-yard drive cannon back off the face of the crossbar.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald on the touchline. Picture by Scott Baxter

Locos manager Richard Hastings made no excuses and said: “Obviously it was frustrating creating all those chances one after another in the second half and not managing to take them.

“But I think ultimately we weren’t at the races, you’re more hoping that those chances go in and the most we deserved today was a draw.

“It was a really disappointing performance on a lot of different levels.”

A collection raised at the game to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine raised £916.

Nairn County 4-0 Strathspey Thistle

Nairn County cruised to victory against Strathspey Thistle Jags at Station Park on Saturday afternoon.

County assistant manager Michael Rae was happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “The first half was a bit of a struggle as we tried to force things too quickly, though we did have the better possession.

“When we scored the second goal so early in the second half that settled the players down and after that they did what we asked them to do.”

The home side were ahead within five minutes when Angus Dey drilled home from six yards.

A minute after the restart County doubled their advantage when Seamus McConaghy fired low into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

County added another from the penalty spot in the 74th minute after a handball in the box, Tom MacLennan sending Robbie Donaldson the wrong way from 12 yards.

Ciaran Young completed the scoring with five minutes to go after he broke through to go one-on-one with Donaldson, the keeper saved his first effort but Young stabbed home the rebound from a tight angle.

Disappointed Jags boss Charlie Brown said: “It was a really bad time for us to concede that second goal, so soon after half-time.

“We managed to steady the ship a bit in the first half after going a goal down after 10 minutes.

We got them in at half-time and set a few things up, but losing a second goal within 60 seconds of the restart was a killer for us.

“There is no doubt that Nairn County deserved their win as they were more comfortable in the second half while we just huffed and puffed and never really threatened them much after the break.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]