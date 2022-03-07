Brora Rangers make emergency loan move as Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson signs up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers have snapped up Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on an emergency loan deal.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has yet to play for League 1 Blue Toon this term, but has bounced back from a nasty facial injury sustained when training with his squad in Dundee in December.

Wilson has been pushing number one Brett Long and will now push back-up keeper Ruardhri Nicol for game time, with their main man Joe Malin sidelined with a knee injury.

In a statement, the defending Highland League champions said: “Brora Rangers can confirm the emergency loan signing of goalkeeper Lenny Wilson from Peterhead. We would like to thank Peterhead for their help in making this happen.”

The Cattachs are in midweek league action away to Forres Mechanics before going to Fraserburgh on Saturday in the Highland League Cup semi-finals.

