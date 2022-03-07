Brora Rangers make emergency loan move as Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson signs up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora Rangers make emergency loan move as Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson signs up

By Paul Chalk
March 7, 2022, 5:26 pm
Lenny Wilson sustained the injury in training last week
Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson has answered Brora's SOS.

Brora Rangers have snapped up Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on an emergency loan deal.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has yet to play for League 1 Blue Toon this term, but has bounced back from a nasty facial injury sustained when training with his squad in Dundee in December.

Wilson has been pushing number one Brett Long and will now push back-up keeper Ruardhri Nicol for game time, with their main man Joe Malin sidelined with a knee injury.

In a statement, the defending Highland League champions said: “Brora Rangers can confirm the emergency loan signing of goalkeeper Lenny Wilson from Peterhead. We would like to thank Peterhead for their help in making this happen.”

The Cattachs are in midweek league action away to Forres Mechanics before going to Fraserburgh on Saturday in the Highland League Cup semi-finals.

