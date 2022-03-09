Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look to keep up Highland League title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle defender Sam Morrison says the club can embrace the pressure of contending for trophies on two fronts.

Buckie are second in the Highland League table and face Keith tonight, needing to win to keep the pressure on leaders Fraserburgh.

They also have the Highland League Cup semi-final against Forres Mechanics at the weekend as the players strive to bring silverware back to Victoria Park.

Morrison, who scored in Buckie’s win over Huntly at the weekend, insists they are ready for an important period.

He said: “Buckie have not something for a few years and it’s something I have wanted to do with the club.

“We’re in the semi-final of the Highland League Cup and in contention for the league. You want to win things and the pressure is a good thing. It’s up to us to handle it.

“At this stage of the season, none of the top teams can slip up. It’s been 16 wins on the bounce for us and we want to keep adding to it.

“The manager has challenged us to go unbeaten through this month unbeaten and see where it takes us.”

Keith come into the game in 14th, on the back of a 5-0 defeat to Fraserburgh at the weekend. If the Maroons were able to stop the Jags in their tracks, victory would take them back up into the mid-table pack.

Deveronvale v Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie reckons the Broch are still in a good position as Highland League leaders, ahead of their trip to Deveronvale on Wednesday night.

They were imperious in their 5-0 win over Keith at the weekend and are holding title-hopefuls Buckie, Brechin and Brora Rangers at bay.

Cowie, who has an unchanged squad for the game at Princess Royal Park, said: “We’re in a good position and have to credit the guys around you. Buckie, Brechin and Brora are ready to pounce and it’s looking like it’s going to be a great end to the season.

“Any of the top four can win it at this stage and two or three teams – who are outside the top four – could have a huge say. There’ll be a few twists and turns to come.

“It’s where I told the club I wanted to be, constantly competing for trophies. Maybe certain quarters thought we were on a downward spiral after the draw with Turriff but we’re still top of the league and in the semi-final of a cup.

“We’re glad we’re in the position we are and the guys are looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good end to the season.”

Deveronvale were beaten 3-0 at home by Huntly at the weekend and sit 15th in the Highland League table.