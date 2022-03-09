Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan MacLean looking to make it three in a row against Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan MacLean is determined to keep his side’s fine run of form going when they host Fort William this evening.

County are seeking their third win on the spin after following up a 2-0 success at Wick Academy with a 4-0 home win against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday.

MacLean said confidence is high ahead of the visit of Fort to Station Park.

He said: “We have been on a decent run.

“We have been playing well and won five of our last eight games.

“The games we lost were against Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle who are all good sides but we felt we did well against them.”

Nairn sit in ninth spot – five points behind eight-place Wick Academy but with three games in hand.

MacLean added: “Between now and the end of the season the aim is to at least jump above Wick in the league.

“We still have some of the top teams left to play and it would be nice to get a result against one of them.

“We have kept two clean sheets in a row so hopefully we can make it three in a row on Wednesday night.

“Fort William have been scoring goals and not conceding as many as they used to.

“It is a completely new team so we don’t really know what to expect.

“It is going to be difficult.”

Meanwhile, Fort William defender Niels Lellouch accepts time is running out if they are to escape the end of season relegation play-offs.

The Claggan Park men sit eight points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Lellouch said Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Lossiemouth was a difficult one to take.

He said: “It was very frustrating and talking about a loss is always disappointing.

“When you’re training hard all week and giving everything and then don’t get the three points it’s very annoying.

“We were sad on Saturday, but we’ve got back to our work and we’re ready to go again.

“If we could get that first win it would definitely changes things for us.”

Marseille-born Lellouch previously played for Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina and is enjoying the fresh challenge in the Highland League.

The 18-year-old said: “I came from France, I wanted to come to the UK to play and an agency sorted something our for me.

“It was a bit of a shock to end up at Fort William, but all I wanted to do was play football.

“Shadab (Iftikhar) is a great manager who gives everything and it means we want to give everything for him.”