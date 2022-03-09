Ross Jack aiming to build momentum as Rothes play catch up in busy spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Jack aiming to build momentum as Rothes play catch up in busy spell

By Andy Skinner
March 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 7:58 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes manager Ross Jack.

Rothes manager Ross Jack says the coming weeks will give his side the chance to build pressure on the teams above them.

The Speysiders host Brechin City tonight, having defeated Deveronvale 3-0 in their first league game in nearly a month on Saturday.

It kickstarts a busy run of games, with the visit of City the first of four games in the next 10 days.

Rothes sit seventh in the table, 15 points adrift of leaders Fraserburgh, albeit they have played fewer games than any other side in the league.

Jack hopes the Speysiders can build strong end of season momentum in their efforts to play catch up.

He said: “It’s good to be back.

“We unfortunately went out of the League Cup against Fraserburgh last Wednesday.

“The boys have trained hard, but it’s not the same as getting games.

“That made it tough against the Broch. It’s not an excuse, but the boys were a bit ring-rusty.

“We got back to some sort of normality against Deveronvale on Saturday, so we need to keep this run going now.

“We would just like to get on a nice run of consistently playing well. If we can strike up a good run of games that will put pressure on the teams above us, and we just have to cling on to the shirt and tails of the top four or five to make sure we are there at the death.

“If we win our games in hand, we can definitely do that.”

Options returning to Rothes fold

Rothes have Ben Johnstone back in the frame, along with attacker Greg Morrison who netted twice against the Vale on his return to the side on Saturday.

Greg Morrison, right, netted twice for Rothes against Deveronvale.

Although Gary Kerr and Wayne MacKintosh will miss out with knee injuries, Jack is pleased with the depth he has available for the coming weeks.

Jack says every player will need to play his part in the coming weeks.

He added: “We have a small squad at the moment but we have a few guys who have come back after missing out in the last couple of weeks.

“We should have a decent squad to choose from.

“We need everybody who is fit and available ready to go because it’s going to be a tough run until the end of the season. The weather has affected the pitches, but the boys are up for it.”

Brechin netted a last-gasp equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw when the sides last met in August.

Jack is expecting another difficult challenge at Mackessack Park, adding: “It’s going to be tough against Brechin.

“They have scored a lot of goals in the last few games. They have a potent strikeforce, but they have experienced bodies throughout the team as well.

“We are at home and hopefully we can build on Saturday’s second half performance and kick on.”

Andy Kirk’s men are fourth in the table, four points adrift of the summit having played a game more than the Broch.

The Angus outfit go into the game on the back of three straight wins, netting 14 goals in the process.

Marc Scott, who netted a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Wick Academy, hopes to keep up the momentum.

Scott said: “It was another great win for us and to get the hat-trick was a real bonus.

“We’re playing really well now and all we can do, as we tackle the final run of matches, is focus on ourselves and keep trying to rack up the three points every week.

“It is going to be very difficult to catch the teams above, but I’m sure there are one or two twists left to come.”

