Brechin City edge tight tussle at Rothes to keep league title challenge alive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City remain alive in the title chase as a Julian Wade header sealed a 1-0 win at Rothes in a gripping contest with plenty at stake.

With Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers coasting to wins, it was crucial for Andy Kirk’s chasers to depart with the victory which keeps them four points off the summit. The result keeps Rothes in seventh spot with too much work to do in order to get involved at the top.

Rothes came into this on the back of a fine 3-0 success at Deveronvale at the weekend, while City crushed Wick Academy 5-1 just a week on from hitting Keith for six without reply.

A 3-0 win over Huntly made it three straight wins for Andy Kirk’s men before this trip north.

This was the first of four fixtures within 10 days for the Speysiders, who are playing catch-up in games and points on those above them.

When these sides met at Glebe Park in August, it took a last-gasp free-kick from Ukranian youngster Max Kucheriavyi, who was on loan from St Johnstone, to seal a 2-2 draw for City.

Hours before kick-off, the hosts signed 27-year-old Nairn St Ninian forward Kyle Whyte on a two-and-a-half-year deal. However, he was not involved in this one.

The one home change was Ewan McLauchlan coming in for Ross Gunn, who dropped to the bench.

For Brechin, Kieran Inglis, Leyland Bisland and Ewan Loudon were all promoted to the starting 11.

The Angus team began on the front foot and Hamish Thomson slid an early shot wide.

Rothes soon settled though and Ryan McRitchie’s header was held by Iain Ross before, at the other end, David Cox shot just over the top.

The visitors were forced to make an substitution after 17 minutes when an injury to Inglis led to Wade replacing him.

Ross Jack’s side grew in confidence and Aidan Wilson headed over from an Allen Mackenzie assist then Mackenzie flashed a header wide from a Craig Cormack cross.

Slack City play let Rothes in for a chance and McLaughlan drove an effort low and wide before Thomson raced back to clear a Greg Morrison shot off the goal-line.

Chances continued for both teams and Wade’s header was superbly saved by McCarthy for Rothes then Fraser Robertson’s turn and shot was tipped over by Ross. From the corner, McRitchie connected and rattled the bar.

It was a lively opening to the second half and Michael Finnis was denied by Ross at the front post when he met a corner.

The deadlock was broken on 62 minutes when a pin-point cross from Bain was buried by Wade.

The striker had been a menace since coming on and got his reward with a fine finish.

Ewan Loudon came closest to adding another for City, but his free-kick from just outside the box had too much height.

Wade was inches away from converting a second late on, but was thwarted by McCarthy.

Rothes, who kept pressing since conceding, almost levelled in the final moments when Cormack fired over the crossbar from the edge of the box then Morrison was closed out on the line.

Brechin will step up their title push when in-form Nairn County visit on Saturday, while Rothes head to Inverness to face Clach.