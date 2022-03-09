Title contenders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle hit the goal trail in midweek wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s quest for a fourth Highland League title continued as they cruised to a 6-0 victory against Deveronvale at a sodden Princess Royal Park.

The result was never in doubt as the visitors were three goals to the good after just 13 minutes as they pinned Vale into their own half.

Willie West headed the opener after just three minutes before Sean Butcher swept home a Paul Campbell cut back eight minutes later.

West fired home a third with 13 minutes played to finish the game as a contest and the Broch made it four before the interval as Paul Young strolled through a static home defence to finish from 16 yards.

Vale held firm until the 69th minute when Scott Barbour fired home a tremendous 30-yard volley to make it five before substitute Logan Watt produced another fine finish to score from 25 yards with seven minutes remaining.

90’ | Full time at Princess Royal Park. [0-6] | 🔴⚪️ | #vale pic.twitter.com/lSpu9kG2ZD — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) March 9, 2022

Broch also hit the woodwork four times with Vale’s best opportunity falling to Grant Noble who saw Joe Barbour produce a fine stop to deny Vale a consolation.

Keith 0-6 Buckie Thistle

Title-chasing Buckie Thistle recorded their 17th consecutive victory in the Breedon Highland League with a 6-0 win against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Jags broke the deadlock after only seven minutes through Max Barry before Buckie playmaker Andy MacAskill won a penalty after 20 minutes which he converted himself to double the advantage.

It got worse for the hosts when Sam Pugh fired Buckie into a 3-0 lead with a 15-yard strike which flew into the bottom corner with only 24 minutes on the clock.

Buckie grabbed their fourth two minutes into the second half with Scott Adams finding the back of the net.

Pugh slotted home another penalty after 77 minutes after Kyle MacLeod was brought down in the area as the Jags extended their lead before Adams netted the sixth with seven minutes remaining.

The result keeps Buckie only one point behind leaders Fraserburgh with eight games to go.

Buckie now turn their attention to this weekend’s Highland League Cup semi-final against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park, while Keith host Lossiemouth on league duty.