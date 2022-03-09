Title contenders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle hit the goal trail in midweek wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Title contenders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle hit the goal trail in midweek wins

By Reporter
March 9, 2022, 10:17 pm
Willie West was on the scoresheet for Fraserburgh.


Fraserburgh’s quest for a fourth Highland League title continued as they cruised to a 6-0 victory against Deveronvale at a sodden Princess Royal Park.

The result was never in doubt as the visitors were three goals to the good after just 13 minutes as they pinned Vale into their own half.

Willie West headed the opener after just three minutes before Sean Butcher swept home a Paul Campbell cut back eight minutes later.

West fired home a third with 13 minutes played to finish the game as a contest and the Broch made it four before the interval as Paul Young strolled through a static home defence to finish from 16 yards.

Vale held firm until the 69th minute when Scott Barbour fired home a tremendous 30-yard volley to make it five before substitute Logan Watt produced another fine finish to score from 25 yards with seven minutes remaining.

Broch also hit the woodwork four times with Vale’s best opportunity falling to Grant Noble who saw Joe Barbour produce a fine stop to deny Vale a consolation.

Keith 0-6 Buckie Thistle

Title-chasing Buckie Thistle recorded their 17th consecutive victory in the Breedon Highland League with a 6-0 win against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Jags broke the deadlock after only seven minutes through Max Barry before Buckie playmaker Andy MacAskill won a penalty after 20 minutes which he converted himself to double the advantage.

Buckie Thistle remain one point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

It got worse for the hosts when Sam Pugh fired Buckie into a 3-0 lead with a 15-yard strike which flew into the bottom corner with only 24 minutes on the clock.

Buckie grabbed their fourth two minutes into the second half with Scott Adams finding the back of the net.

Pugh slotted home another penalty after 77 minutes after Kyle MacLeod was brought down in the area as the Jags extended their lead before Adams netted the sixth with seven minutes remaining.

The result keeps Buckie only one point behind leaders Fraserburgh with eight games to go.

Buckie now turn their attention to this weekend’s Highland League Cup semi-final against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park, while Keith host Lossiemouth on league duty.

 

