Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has eyes on prizes ahead of semi-final at Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has eyes on prizes ahead of semi-final at Forres

By Paul Chalk
March 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Graeme Stewart is urging his Buckie Thistle high-fliers to go for glory in every competition as they head to Forres Mechanics in the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Jags head to Mosset Park on the back of a 17th straight league victory as they swept to a 6-0 rout at Keith on Wednesday, while their hosts are looking to strike back from a punishing 8-0 battering by Brora Rangers on the same night.

Buckie are only one point behind leaders Fraserburgh as they hunt down the club’s first league crown since 2017.

Boss Stewart wants Thistle to be not just challenging regularly for prizes, but winning them.

He said: “We want to win something. We’re a team which has evolved since we last won the league five years ago.

“I feel this team should be winning trophies every year. We are one of the biggest clubs in the Highland League, so have got to a position where we’re challenging with Rothes, Brora, Fraserburgh and Formartine. They have won the trophies over the last three or four years.

“We need to be doing that as well to be spoken about in that company. The hard work is put in place to try and win trophies, not just one or two, but three or four trophies over the next few years.

“I want the guys to create memories and remember being at Buckie as being the best period of their careers, as it was for me as a player.”

Buckie believe in winning chances

Throughout their sizzling streak in the league, Buckie have beaten direct rivals and Stewart feels the squad can sense they’re on to something big.

He added: “It’s all about confidence and the boys really believe now more than ever. The last couple of seasons, we have struggled against the top four or five teams.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.

“This time, after losing to Brechin, Rothes and Brora away, we have beaten Formartine and Locos twice, who are just outside the top sides, but we also defeated Fraserburgh away and Brechin City at home and that’s been huge for the confidence.”

Forward Declan Milne is on loan at Dyce and striker Adam MacLeod is out with a cruciate ligament injury, but otherwise Buckie have no selection concerns. Keeper Lee Herbert, who is on loan at Forres, won’t be involved.

Numbers back to boost hosts Forres

Forres were missing nine players through a mixture of injury and Covid as they faced  Brora in midweek.

However, goalkeeper Stuart Knight, defenders Tom Brady, Joe Gauld, midfielders Callum Johnston, Martin Groat and Kane Davies and striker Paul Brindle all might return, with only remain Ruari Fraser and Jack Grant sidelined.

Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald

Can Cans manager Steven MacDonald, who has helped guide the club to 10th spot in the league since replacing Gordon Connelly in late January, admits it was the perfect storm when they met the Cattachs, who are just three points off the summit.

He said: “We had genuine injuries and a couple of Covid cases, so it was a tough one.

“The last thing we needed was a game like that, but I knew it was going to be tough before we went into it. Brora were so ruthlessly professional and never took the foot off the pedal at all.”

Can Cans seek strong semi showing

MacDonald knows how tough it will be against another side packed with attacking quality.

He added: “We have to perform even better than we did when we beat Inverurie last Saturday.

“We will, realistically, need Buckie to also have an off-day, but I don’t expect them to take their eye off the ball.

Andy MacAskill, left, is a goal threat for Buckie Thistle.

“They have so many really good attacking options. I know Buckie striker Andy MacAskill quite well and he and Kevin Fraser really make them tick.

“Graeme Stewart has said Andy’s the best player in the league, so clearly we’ll need to stop him, for starters, although they have so many other good options.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]