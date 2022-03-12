Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers: Cattachs hold nerve in penalty shoot-out to reach Highland League Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers are into the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The Cattachs will meet Buckie Thistle in the final on April 9, having triumphed 4-2 in the shoot-out after a tight 1-1 draw which came alive in the final 10 minutes.

It is the first time Brora have reached the League Cup final since the 2016 – the only time the Sutherland outfit have won the competition.

The tie at Bellslea was the first time the two big-hitters had met since Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh beat Brora 6-2 at the same venue all the way back in August, with former Brora manager Steven Mackay resigning after the game.

Although the cup last-four meeting was respite from a league title race both sides are still very much in the thick of, Cattachs boss Craig Campbell had stated his side had ‘something to prove’ in the build-up due to the outcome of their previous clash.

Brora were arriving in the north-east full of confidence, having won 8-0 at Forres Mechanics in midweek to make it four victories in a row. The home side, meanwhile, had won 6-0 at Deveronvale and were on a three-game winning streak.

A tight affair between two top class sides looked likely – and it is what unfolded at Bellslea.

Broch quick out of the blocks

Fraserburgh were without striker Paul Campbell, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card for diving in their quarter-final victory over Rothes, as well as cup-tied full-back Ross Aitken.

However, Brora were boosted by the return of their full-back John Pickles, who was on the bench.

Fraserburgh started on the front foot, but their first real opportunity didn’t come until the 10th minute, with Ryan Sargent taking a high ball on the volley at the back post but sending it straight across goal and out.

The same player would fire straight into Brora keeper Lenny Wilson’s gloves soon after when played through by Scott Barbour, with striker Barbour forcing Wilson into another stop moments later with a left-footed volley from an acute angle.

On 21 minutes, centre-half Bryan Hay was lurking in the six-yard box, but could only head a Willie West cross over as the Broch continued to hunt for the opener.

With 10 minutes of the first period remaining, the home side still looked more likely to break the deadlock, although clear-cut chances had dried up. Brora, meanwhile, were struggling to create anything and had yet to get a shot away, let alone test Joe Barbour in the Fraserburgh goal.

However, on 42 minutes, the Cattachs had the best chance of the half, with Max Ewan denied from 14 yards by Broch keeper Joe Barbour, having been slipped through by Andy Macrae.

Sides trade goals before blockbuster final 10 minutes

Brora would also have the first chance of the second half, with Jordan MacRae receiving a pinpoint Dale Gillespie cross-field pass inside the Broch area. Unfortunately for the visitors, MacRae’s pass across goal to fellow attacker Andy Macrae was long, and the latter’s stretched attempt to control the ball saw it roll out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

On 59 minutes, the Cattachs had another good opening with keeper Barbour stranded and Jordan MacRae sending a header downwards towards goal. However, defender Hay was well-positioned to hook the ball off the line.

With 25 minutes to play, the away side were now making a better fist of winning the tie – and they got the opener on 66 minutes, with Gillespie bursting into the box on the right-hand side to latch on to a clever pass from substitute Tony Dingwall, before picking out MacRae to fire home from point-blank range.

A series of niggly fouls awarded by referee Mike Roncone meant Fraserburgh weren’t able to make any immediate headway in their hunt for a response.

However, they levelled on 88 minutes when an opportunity finally arose.

It was made possible by sub Lewis Duncan, with the diminutive midfielder, his back to goal, sending a deft flick in behind to Sargent, who fired across Brora keeper Wilson into the right bottom corner.

The game had suddenly become electric and, as it entered the final 10 minutes, Hay made a brilliant challenge to deny Tom Kelly a near-certain goal to put Brora back in front.

There were Brora shouts for a penalty soon after, when Gillespie’s cross looked to have struck Duncan’s arm inside the Fraserburgh area.

The home side looked nailed on to take the lead on 83 minutes, with Highland League top-scorer Scott Barbour’s lashed low shot from the left just eluding Duncan’s outstretched boot as it rolled a whisker past the far upright.

Goalie Wilson then made a fantastic stop on 85 minutes to keep out a downward header from another sub, Sean Butcher – and it started to feel like a penalty shoot-out in the semi-final was meant to be, despite what was a relentless attacking finish to regular time from Fraserburgh.

With 90 minutes already passed, striker Barbour failed to connect properly as he attempted to tuck away Lewis Davidson’s low cross from the right, with the ball taking an age to bobble wide of Wilson’s left post and ultimately confirm there would be a shoot-out.

Willie West hits post to confirm Brora’s place in final

In the shoot-out, Dingwall netted to get the visitors off to a good start, before Butcher blazed over for the Broch.

Martin Maclean capitalised on Butcher’s error to put Brora two up, before Broch defender Kieran Simpson fired low and left to reduce the score to 2-1.

Brora sub Gregor Macdonald coolly rolled his effort into the left bottom corner, before Duncan responded with a bullet down the middle to make it 3-2.

Jordan MacRae was next for the Cattachs and kept his composure, piling the pressure on Fraserburgh veteran West. As the utility man’s spot-kick came back off the right post, Brora’s place in the League Cup showpiece was confirmed.

Neither side will have much time to reflect on the drama of Saturday’s semi-final. On Wednesday, it’s Buckie Thistle v Brora and Formartine United v Fraserburgh as they get back to their Highland League title challenges.