Craig Campbell ‘delighted’ to have another big game after Brora Rangers progress to Highland League Cup final

Craig Campbell isn’t complaining about adding another game to an already hectic run-in – after Brora Rangers battled their way to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The Cattachs beat Fraserburgh 4-2 on penalties in their last-four tie, following a tight 1-1 draw at Bellslea.

Both sides are still involved in a blow-for-blow Breedon Highland League title race, as are Buckie Thistle, who will now meet Brora in the League Cup showpiece on April 9.

Boss Campbell, who will lead Brora to Buckie on league business on Wednesday evening, said: “If it’s a cup final you take that any time, so we’re delighted.

“I think players would rather a busy fixture spell than training, so we’re not complaining.

“It does make it an interesting end to the season. It’s tight at the top and there’s a lot of big games to look forward to – and now we’ve got another one.

“You don’t get many easy games in the Highland League at this stage.

“When I was playing I would rather go big game to big game and keep the momentum going, so hopefully the boys are the same.”

Cattachs hold out early doors before taking the lead

Brora had to weather early pressure to reach their first Highland League Cup final since 2016 – the only season the Cattachs have won the trophy.

Fraserburgh, having beaten the visitors 6-2 at Bellslea in August in the teams’ last meeting, had the wind at their backs and started on the front foot.

Their biggest first half chance fell to Ryan Sargent on 10 minutes when he struck a volley at the back post, but sent it straight across Lenny Wilson’s goal and out.

Brora’s first effort came in the 42nd minute, when Max Ewan was denied from 14 yards by Broch keeper Joe Barbour.

The visitors began the second half as they had ended the first and, although striker Jordan MacRae had two great opportunities which he failed to take – Bryan Hay clearing the second, headed effort off the line – on 66 minutes Dale Gillespie burst into the box on the right-hand side to latch on to a clever pass from substitute Tony Dingwall, before picking out MacRae to fire home the opener from point-blank range.

The Broch levelled on 78 minutes. Substitute Lewis Duncan, his back to goal, sending a brilliant flick in behind to Sargent, who fired across Wilson into the right bottom corner.

This set up an electric final 10 minutes where a galvanised Fraserburgh peppered the Brora goal, but couldn’t find a winner.

Visitors hold nerve in shoot-out

In the shoot-out, Brora took an early advantage when Dingwall scored and Sean Butcher then skied the Broch’s first spot-kick.

Both sides’ next two takers netted, before MacRae put the Cattachs 4-2 in front.

When Willie West crashed Fraserburgh’s fourth pen off of the right post, Brora’s progress was sealed.

Campbell added: “We decided we’d try to go against the wind first half and try to hold on. In fairness to the boys, they hung in there, dug deep and scrapped.

“After we scored the goal, I thought we became a little bit disjointed and again Fraserburgh came into the game a bit more and had a few good chances for themselves.

“We know the boys who want to step up and take penalties, and all the boys were brilliant.”

Broch to ‘get down to business’ in league

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was happy with his side’s performance, and thought a little bit of luck with the score at 1-1 in the final minutes would have seen them come out on the other end of the result.

Cowie, who praised diminutive midfielder Duncan, for the ‘little bit of genius’ in the build-up to the Broch’s equaliser, said: “It was a great game for the neutral and the place was rocking at one stage when we were going for it.

“It’s a lottery when you get to that stage (penalties) and fair play to Brora, they were calm and clinical.

“I think we competed well. The wind was a factor in the first half and we could’ve been better with it. Sometimes the ball was going long too much.

“Second half, against the wind, we still tried to play and created chances. On another day, we put one or two away and win the game.

“It wasn’t to be – but credit to Brora, they’re a very good side and will have something to say on two fronts before the end of the season.”

The Broch – one point ahead of Buckie and Brechin at the league summit, with Brora two points further back – now turn their attention to a trip to Formartine United on Wednesday, with Cowie adding: “I’m gutted we’re out. We wanted to get to a final and we haven’t got to any finals this year.

“But losing is part of the game and, if the guys are going to play like that, I’m ok with it and can accept it.

“It’s not a bad thing losing to a team of the calibre of Brora, so we wish them all the best in the final and we get down to business.

“The good thing about football is there’s always an opportunity to bounce back. Hopefully we can pick ourselves up and go for Wednesday.”