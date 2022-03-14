Fort William pick up a point at Formartine but fall further behind Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fort William pick up a point at Formartine but fall further behind Strathspey Thistle

By Paul Third
March 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 8:34 am
Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar
Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar

Fort William picked up a precious point in their push towards preserving Highland League status but it could well have ended up as an even more satisfying outcome.

Fort boss Shadab Iftikhar believes his side’s display merited all three points at North Lodge Park in what turned out to be Paul Lawson’s final game in charge of the home side.

He said: “I thought we played really well, the performances over 90 minutes have been consistent for a while without getting the results

“We adapt our formations according to who our opponents are and I see Formartine United as a top 4 side.

“When you consider their goalkeeper made some really good saves, we were very unlucky not to get the full points.”

The Pitmedden side went in at the break a goal ahead thanks to a downward header from Scott Lisle from a pinpoint free kick.

Their bottom of the table visitors equalised in 58 minutes when a long ball sent Adam Morris racing in on goal and he beat Ewen MacDonald with an exquisite lob into the corner of the net.

MacDonald had just made a great save from Yves Zama and followed it up with another to keep the score level before a tousy end of the game resulted in Fort left back Jordan Thompson being sent off for two bookable offences.

Formartine and their management team have parted company following the draw.

Speaking before their departure was confirmed United assistant manager Russell Anderson was clearly shell-shocked by the result and performance.

He said: “I’m really disappointed and I don’t think we deserved any more than a point.

“We scored with a very good free kick but the quality wasn’t there throughout the team whether that was defensively or when we had the ball.”

Formartine United part company with management team

Vital win for Strathspey against Turriff

Craig Mackenzie, right, scored Strathspey Thistle’s opener against Turriff United.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown, meanwhile, insists the only way is up for his side after they picked up their first win since October 6 with a 2-1 victory against Turriff United at Seafield Park.

Midfielder Craig Mackenzie put the Jags ahead in the fourth minute before on-loan Elgin City striker Dylan Lawrence doubled the Jags advantage.

Owen Kinsella pulled a goal back for United on the hour mark with a spectacular long range effort but Strathspey stood firm to claim victory against Turriff, who ended the game with 10 men following Magnus Watson’s red card for a second bookable offence.

The win takes Strathspey 10 points clear of bottom club Fort and a point behind United, who have played four games more than the two teams below them in the table.

Jags boss Brown said: “It was a great win and a much needed one.

“The boys have been putting in some good performances and having nothing to show for it so it was nice to see them finally get their reward.

“It was an important win for us and I know the boys are aiming higher than the bottom three places in the league.

“It’s amazing what a win can do for morale and the players believe they can challenge higher up the table. We’re not getting carried away though.

“Staying away from the play-off spot is the first aim but with four games in hand if we can win one or two of them we can think about moving up the table and catching the teams above us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]