Brechin City close the gap on leaders Fraserburgh with 5-0 win against Nairn County

Brechin City coasted to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Nairn County to move to within a point of league leaders Fraserburgh and keep their league title hopes alive.

It was another highly impressive performance from the Glebe Park men who have scored 20 goals in their last six fixtures, conceding only once with the team hitting form at exactly the right time with only six games remaining as the season reaches a finale.

Fellow title contenders Fraserburgh, Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle all have games in hand and City boss Andy Kirk insists that his team must keep winning to keep the pressure on.

“All we can do is keep our run going and pick up maximum points in our remaining matches, keep up the pressure on the teams above us and see where that takes us,” he said.

“It was a decent enough performance from us.

“We could easily have scored another five goals to be honest, but it’s a clean sheet and another five goals at home so we have to be pleased with that.

“The players are due great credit for the way they’ve kept going as it was our sixth game in just over two weeks on heavy pitches with midweek away fixtures included so I’m really pleased with the attitude and commitment they’ve shown.”

City grabbed the lead within the first couple of minutes with a close-range finish from Julian Wade.

The Dominican Republic internationalist doubled his side’s advantage with another close-range strike just after the half-hour mark.

Julian Wade's treble yesterday saw him become, quite remarkably, the 5th different player to net a hat-trick for City this season. ▪️ Kieran Inglis (v Formartine Utd)

▪️ Garry Wood (v Fort William)

▪️ David Cox (v Keith)

▪️ Marc Scott (v Wick)

▪️ Julian Wade (v Nairn County) pic.twitter.com/cHdEsLIedg — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 13, 2022

It took City less than a minute after the break to extend their lead when Marc Scott blasted home goal number three with Wade slotting home a Jamie Bain free-kick to make it 4-0 six minutes later and complete his hat-trick.

Scott rounded off the scoring just five minutes from time when he fired home another superb drive which gave Nairn keeper Dylan MacLean no chance.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp said: “I felt that we were pretty flat throughout the match and were outplayed all over the park by the better team.

“Conceding goals very early in both halves of the match made things extremely difficult for us but I have no complaints about the final outcome as Brechin were the better side.”

FULL TIME | Brechin City 5-0 Nairn County City continued their fine run of form with another convincing win at Glebe Park this afternoon. Julian Wade netted a hat-trick whilst Marc Scott grabbed a brace. pic.twitter.com/qJbf7z3vyz — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 12, 2022