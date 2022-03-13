Brechin City close the gap on leaders Fraserburgh with 5-0 win against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City close the gap on leaders Fraserburgh with 5-0 win against Nairn County

By Reporter
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brechin City forward Julian Wade
Brechin City forward Julian Wade netted a hat-trick.

Brechin City coasted to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Nairn County to move to within a point of league leaders Fraserburgh and keep their league title hopes alive.

It was another highly impressive performance from the Glebe Park men who have scored 20 goals in their last six fixtures, conceding only once with the team hitting form at exactly the right time with only six games remaining as the season reaches a finale.

Fellow title contenders Fraserburgh, Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle all have games in hand and City boss Andy Kirk insists that his team must keep winning to keep the pressure on.

“All we can do is keep our run going and pick up maximum points in our remaining matches, keep up the pressure on the teams above us and see where that takes us,” he said.

“It was a decent enough performance from us.

“We could easily have scored another five goals to be honest, but it’s a clean sheet and another five goals at home so we have to be pleased with that.

“The players are due great credit for the way they’ve kept going as it was our sixth game in just over two weeks on heavy pitches with midweek away fixtures included so I’m really pleased with the attitude and commitment they’ve shown.”

City grabbed the lead within the first couple of minutes with a close-range finish from Julian Wade.

The Dominican Republic internationalist doubled his side’s advantage with another close-range strike just after the half-hour mark.

It took City less than a minute after the break to extend their lead when Marc Scott blasted home goal number three with Wade slotting home a Jamie Bain free-kick to make it 4-0 six minutes later and complete his hat-trick.

Scott rounded off the scoring just five minutes from time when he fired home another superb drive which gave Nairn keeper Dylan MacLean no chance.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp said: “I felt that we were pretty flat throughout the match and were outplayed all over the park by the better team.

“Conceding goals very early in both halves of the match made things extremely difficult for us but I have no complaints about the final outcome as Brechin were the better side.”

 

