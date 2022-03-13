Formartine United part company with management team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Formartine United part company with management team

By Paul Third
March 13, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 4:52 pm
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson.
Formartine United have parted company with manager Paul Lawson and his assistant Russell Anderson.

The duo depart North Lodge Park following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fort William.

Lawson and Anderson took charge at United in Septemebr 2017, leading the club to three cup wins.

United won the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Cup in the duo’s first season and added the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2018-19.

Formartine’ assistant Russell Anderson and manager Paul Lawson with the Highland League Cup in 2018.

However, this season has been a difficult one for Formartine with Saturday’s surprise draw with bottom club Fort leaving United seventh in the Highland League.

United have issued a statement confirming their departure.

It read: “Formartine United Football Club this afternoon confirms the departure of their manager Paul Lawson.

“Paul has left North Lodge Park with immediate effect alongside his assistant manager Russell Anderson.

“The club would like to thank Paul and Russell for their efforts since becoming our management team back in September 2017 and wish them all the very best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately with club captain Stuart Anderson taking charge of the team for Wednesday’s match against Fraserburgh FC.

“Formartine United Football Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

