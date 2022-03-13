Formartine United part company with management team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United have parted company with manager Paul Lawson and his assistant Russell Anderson.

The duo depart North Lodge Park following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fort William.

Lawson and Anderson took charge at United in Septemebr 2017, leading the club to three cup wins.

United won the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Cup in the duo’s first season and added the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2018-19.

However, this season has been a difficult one for Formartine with Saturday’s surprise draw with bottom club Fort leaving United seventh in the Highland League.

United have issued a statement confirming their departure.

It read: “Formartine United Football Club this afternoon confirms the departure of their manager Paul Lawson.

“Paul has left North Lodge Park with immediate effect alongside his assistant manager Russell Anderson.

“The club would like to thank Paul and Russell for their efforts since becoming our management team back in September 2017 and wish them all the very best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately with club captain Stuart Anderson taking charge of the team for Wednesday’s match against Fraserburgh FC.

“Formartine United Football Club will be making no further comment at this time.”