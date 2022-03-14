Station Park to host Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Station Park to host Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers

By Jamie Durent
March 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers will meet in the Highland League Cup final next month
Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers will meet in the Highland League Cup final next month

Station Park in Nairn will host the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers next month.

The two sides, who meet in Highland League action on Wednesday night, will face each other again in the showpiece game on April 9.

Buckie advanced to the final after beating Forres Mechanics 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Sam Urquhart and Jack Murray. Brora overcame league-leaders Fraserburgh after a penalty shoot-out at Bellslea.

The Jags were beaten finalists in this competition during the 2019-20 season, with the final played belatedly during the following campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are eight-times winners, the last coming in 2012.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart

Brora have won the trophy just once in their history, beating Nairn on penalties in 2016.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is pleased with the choice of venue.

He said: “It’s a boost because it’s probably the best park. It’s close enough for the Inverness-based lads in our team, too.

“We didn’t play to our best against Forres, but got the result. They played to their strengths and caused us problems.

“I just hope we’ve got boys back for it, because we’ve got a few out injured at the moment.

“Wednesday night gives us a bit of a look at Brora. But I know their team inside out and they probably know my team inside out.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league and, while they probably underachieved at the start of the season, they’re flying now.”

It is the first time Nairn has hosted the final for nearly 40 years, the last time being the final between Inverness Caledonian and Elgin City in the 1982-83 season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]