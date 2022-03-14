Station Park to host Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Station Park in Nairn will host the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers next month.

The two sides, who meet in Highland League action on Wednesday night, will face each other again in the showpiece game on April 9.

Buckie advanced to the final after beating Forres Mechanics 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Sam Urquhart and Jack Murray. Brora overcame league-leaders Fraserburgh after a penalty shoot-out at Bellslea.

The Jags were beaten finalists in this competition during the 2019-20 season, with the final played belatedly during the following campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are eight-times winners, the last coming in 2012.

Brora have won the trophy just once in their history, beating Nairn on penalties in 2016.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is pleased with the choice of venue.

He said: “It’s a boost because it’s probably the best park. It’s close enough for the Inverness-based lads in our team, too.

“We didn’t play to our best against Forres, but got the result. They played to their strengths and caused us problems.

“I just hope we’ve got boys back for it, because we’ve got a few out injured at the moment.

“Wednesday night gives us a bit of a look at Brora. But I know their team inside out and they probably know my team inside out.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league and, while they probably underachieved at the start of the season, they’re flying now.”

It is the first time Nairn has hosted the final for nearly 40 years, the last time being the final between Inverness Caledonian and Elgin City in the 1982-83 season.