Nairn County defender Ryan Fyffe benefitting from loan spell at Station Park

Ryan Fyffe feels he has benefitted from playing regularly during his loan spell at Highland League side Nairn County.

Fyffe, who is on loan from Caley Thistle, is keen for Nairn to finish an inconsistent season on a high.

The centre-back has played 26 times this season and had his temporary move, which was initially until January, extended until the end of the season.

He is one of several young Inverness players who have been cutting their teeth in the Highland League this season.

“We all need game-time,” said Fyffe. “That’s the most important thing for me. There’s no point sitting on the bench or not being in the squad.

“Ronnie (Sharp) is a good manager – he’s been here for a long time and I’ve enjoyed working with him. I speak to him a lot about how he wants me to play and we have a good relationship.

“It’s been a mixed season but we’re in a decent position. We’re in ninth but we can catch Wick Academy ahead of us.

“We had a bit of a rough start and the top-seven probably got away from us. We lost a few games here or there and against the big teams you’re not really expected to win, but it’s more the teams at the lower end of the table.

“We’ve been a lot better recently. Wick, Strathspey, Fort William – we won those games but we need to do it more consistently.”

Nairn face derby rivals Clach at Grant Street Park on Saturday, having drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

There will be familiar faces in the Lilywhites line-up for Fyffe, who came through the Inverness youth system with Harry Nicolson and has also been team-mates with Martin MacKinnon and current Caley Jags loanee Robbie Thompson.

“I’m excited for the weekend and it was a close game earlier in the season,” he said. “It’s a big game for us and we need to get three points.

“I have played with Harry for what must be close to 10 years now. I’ve known him for a long time and played centre-back with him all the way through.

“We were a bit tired against Brechin and never really got going. Once you concede an early goal against a good team it’s hard to get back into the game.

“But we have forgotten about that and we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Fyffe is on his third Highland League loan spell, having had previous stints with Clach and Fort William. He was one of nine players sent on loan to the Fort during the 2019-20 campaign.

It is all about experience for the 20-year-old, with his contract at Caley Thistle up in the summer.

“There were nine of us at Fort William and it was pretty challenging,” added Fyffe. “With us all being full-time, we went there and thought we had a good squad with a chance to do well.

“We didn’t do as well as we thought but looking back, it definitely helped me so much because you were consistently defending. You were constantly dealing with crosses and corners.

“You don’t realise how hard it is when you’re playing these big teams every week but it’s good for you. It’s helped me grow as a player.

“I’ve not really talked about the summer to anyone, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. I want to get another contract with Inverness – that’s my focus.”