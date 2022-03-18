Julian Wade hitting form at right time as Brechin City chase down top spot in the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Julian Wade hitting form at right time as Brechin City chase down top spot in the Highland League

By Jamie Durent
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Julian Wade in action for Brechin City against Buckie Thistle
Julian Wade feels he is hitting form at the right time as Brechin City try to keep pressure on the top of the Highland League.

Wade has scored five in his last four games for Brechin, including a hat-trick in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Nairn County.

The Dominican international has 11 goals in all competitions this season and the Angus outfit are a point off top spot, albeit having played two games more.

Brechin have won seven of their last eight league games, as they look to secure a return to the SPFL at the first time of asking.

“I never lose hope,” said Wade. “It’s my first season here and some may see it as naïve, but as long as it’s mathematically possible (we’ll keep going).

“It’s not in our hands but we’re going to play every game to put pressure on the top teams. It’s up to them to withstand it.

“We’re playing as if we’re going to win the league. If you don’t have that mentality I don’t think you’ll ever touch the championship trophy.

“We dropped points in some crucial games but now we’re definitely picking up form again, which is necessary seeing how close the table is. It’s set up to be a big finish.

“On a personal level, I’m getting a better feel for the league, what works and what doesn’t. It’s been a bit of trial and error.

“I had three targets at the beginning of the season. The first was to get used to the conditions and adapt to the team. The second was to get form and consistency and my third was to ensure I got at least double-figures in goals.”

Brechin have six games remaining, starting with Strathspey Thistle on Saturday. They have hit the goal front in recent weeks, putting five past Nairn and Wick Academy and bagging six against Keith.

Brechin City striker Julian Wade against Huntly
Brechin City striker Julian Wade against Huntly

Along with Wade, fellow strikers Marc Scott and David Cox have also hit trebles in recent weeks.

“It’s one of the things at Brechin that’s really promising,” added Wade. “We have got players across the front line that cause defences trouble in different ways.

“In this month we’ve had hat-tricks from three different players. Before that, we had Garry Wood and Kieran Inglis. That’s what you want from your attacking players.

“We’ve only conceded one goal in the last few games and the midfielders are putting a shift in. As a team, we’re getting to where we want to be.”

