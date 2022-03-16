Fraserburgh maintain one point lead at Highland League summit by beating Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh maintain one point lead at Highland League summit by beating Formartine

By Dave Edwards
March 16, 2022, 10:50 pm
Ryan Sargent, right, celebrates after scoring Fraserburgh's second goal. Picture by Wullie Marr
Ryan Sargent, right, celebrates after scoring Fraserburgh's second goal. Picture by Wullie Marr

League leaders Fraserburgh kept their title hopes alive with a narrow but thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory over managerless Formartine United at North Lodge Park in Pitmedden.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I thought that we were really strong in the first half when Formartine seemed to have got a wee lift from recent things that have happened.

“But we managed to pin them back and they didn’t create much while we created three or four good chances in that first half.

“When we went 2-0 up I think that was a fair reflection on the play, then Joe Barbour pulled off an unbelievable save – the most important thing tonight was getting the three points, and we did.”

In the 25th minute the deadlock was broken by Fraserburgh when Sean Butcher bulleted a header from a Lewis Davidson cross from the right high past the helpless Macdonald.

Ryan Sargent scores Fraserburgh’s second goal. Picture by Wullie Marr

Broch doubled their advantage 11 minutes later when Formartine failed to clear a corner kick and Ryan Sargent was on hand at the back post to tuck the ball away from six yards.

Three minutes later Smith saw his 10-yard angled drive rebound off the inside of the post and Joe Barbour grabbed the ball just as Scott Lisle connected with the rebound.

Joe Barbour makes a save for Fraserburgh. Picture by Wullie Marr

Then keeper Barbour got a fingertip to a superb Smith 30-yard free-kick to tip the ball onto the top of the crossbar and from the resultant corner kick he brilliantly parried a Stuart Smith net-bound header.

With seven minutes to go Fraserburgh were reduced to 10 men when Lewis Davidson picked up his second yellow card of the night.

Stuart Anderson took charge of Formartine following the departure of Paul Lawson and Russell Anderson at the weekend. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

United caretaker-manager, defender Stuart Anderson, said: “I felt that we definitely improved in the second half when we hit the bar twice, we also hit the post earlier and had two one-on-ones we could have done better with.

“I don’t think there was much in the game though they were a wee bit more streetwise than we were but our lads did all I asked of them and I’m happy with that.”

Formartine United part company with management team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal