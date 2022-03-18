Brora Rangers goalkeeper Lenny Wilson has first red card against Buckie Thistle rescinded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers goalkeeper Lenny Wilson’s first red card against Buckie Thistle has been rescinded, the club has said.

Wilson was shown two red cards during the Cattachs’ 5-0 loss at Victoria Park on Wednesday, in what was a clash of Highland League title rivals.

He was sent off in the first half with the score at 2-0 to the home side, following a clash with Jags midfielder Kevin Fraser inside his penalty area.

The Press and Journal asked its readers if they agreed with the decision after the incident was captured on camera for our Highland League Weekly Extra show, and – out of 627 votes on Twitter – only 16% thought Wilson deserved to be ordered off.

What was the right call here? — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) March 17, 2022

The red over the clash with Fraser has now been withdrawn, although a second red later shown to Wilson for his protests over the decision stands.

However, it is a boost for the Cattachs as, instead of a four-match ban, on-loan Peterhead goalie Wilson will now only be suspended for Saturday’s Highland League meeting with Lossiemouth:

We can confirm our appeal against Lenny’s red card has been successful. Lenny will still serve a one match ban rather than the four match ban as a second red card was issued after the match for his reaction to the initial red card. https://t.co/Z6gNCEVox0 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) March 18, 2022