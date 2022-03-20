Huntly manager Allan Hale praises Andy Hunter after strike in Locos draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly manager Allan Hale praises Andy Hunter after strike in Locos draw

By Jamie Durent
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale

Huntly boss Allan Hale paid tribute to striker Andy Hunter after his well-taken goal in the 1-1 draw with Inverurie Locos.

Hunter delivered a sumptuous finish in the second half, which went in off the crossbar and he celebrated finding the net against the club he was shown the door by earlier in the season.

He opened the scoring on 71 minutes in a nip-tuck affair, only for Ross Still to level the scores shortly afterwards.

“It was an excellent finish and he’s done that a couple of times since he’s been in the door,” said Hale.

Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter

“He’ s a very experienced player. He holds the ball up, deals with the centre-halves and allows our midfielders to get up and support the play.

“It was a tremendous goal at a time when Locos were starting to pin us back.”

There was some concern for Huntly in the second half, when goalkeeper Euan Storrier was injured in a worrying collision with Locos forward Robert Ward.

Storrier required a stretcher and medical attention after the game, with replacement Keith Robertshaw coming on for his first appearance for the Black and Golds after six years at the club.

“He wasn’t great,” Hale said of Storrier. “We waited on an ambulance to come for him – he was in the medical room pretty dazed and concussed.

“It looked a bit worrying when he stood up and fell down again. He was not aware of his surroundings very much but hopefully he gets checked out and it’s nothing serious.

“I’m proud of young Keith. He’s had to wait for his opportunity; he’s an excellent with a tremendous attitude. He wants to learn and wants to improve.

“He came in and collected the cross balls, his distribution was good. His communication with the back four was good and that will be the first of many appearances Keith will make in a Huntly shirt.”

Inverurie Locos forward Kieran Shanks takes on Huntly's Logan Johnstone
Inverurie Locos forward Kieran Shanks takes on Huntly’s Logan Johnstone

Huntly created the better chances in the first period, with Jack MacIver twice coming close and Robbie Foster also lashing over.

Hunter whistled a shot over the bar just before his impeccable finish, while Locos responded when Calum Dingwall’s corner was headed home by Ross Still.

Nathan Meres had a penalty appeal turned down after he went down under Chris Hay’s challenge and Dingwall sent a shot agonisingly across the face of goal in stoppage-time as both sides settled for a point.

“I thought a point was fair,” added Hale. “On the balance of play, we had the better of the first half and Inverurie had the better of the second half.

“There weren’t many clear-cut chances in the game. The surface wasn’t the best after the dry weather and the wind didn’t make it a great spectacle.

“What it was was two competitive teams going toe-to-toe. Supporters in the ground got behind both sets of players because they could see a willingness from both teams to win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]