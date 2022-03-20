Clach record back-to-back wins following victory against Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clach closed the gap on Nairn County to five points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Grant Street Park.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald was delighted to see his side build on their 4-2 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle by picking up another valuable three points.

He said: “We deserved to win the game, I don’t think there can be any arguments about that.

“We had four one against one chances against the Nairn goalkeeper and didn’t take any of them.

“Nairn felt they should have had a penalty and they are right but we felt we should have had one too.

“These things happen. We’ve had more than our fair share of decisions go against us this season so we’re delighted to see the game out and take all three points.”

Kieran Chalmers put Clach ahead in the 15th minute but the home side were in front for only five minutes before Fraser Dingwall put County back on level terms.

However, James Anderson’s 22nd goal of the season three minutes before the break proved to be the winner.

Clach are 10th in the Highland League following their win, but have played two games less than Nairn, who are in ninth.

MacDonald, however, insists his focus is only on ensuring his side finish the campaign well.

The Clach boss said: “We haven’t set ourselves any targets other than trying to finish as high up the table as we can.

“We didn’t want to be struggling near the bottom two or three like we’ve been recently and we’re in a decent position just now.

“But the season is not finished yet. We’ve got to keep focusing on performing and trying to get wins on the board.”