Clach record back-to-back wins following victory against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach record back-to-back wins following victory against Nairn County

By Paul Third
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 9:40 pm
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Clach closed the gap on Nairn County to five points with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Grant Street Park.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald was delighted to see his side build on their 4-2 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle by picking up another valuable three points.

He said: “We deserved to win the game, I don’t think there can be any arguments about that.

“We had four one against one chances against the Nairn goalkeeper and didn’t take any of them.

“Nairn felt they should have had a penalty and they are right but we felt we should have had one too.

“These things happen. We’ve had more than our fair share of decisions go against us this season so we’re delighted to see the game out and take all three points.”

Kieran Chalmers put Clach ahead in the 15th minute but the home side were in front for only five minutes before Fraser Dingwall put County back on level terms.

However, James Anderson’s 22nd goal of the season three minutes before the break proved to be the winner.

Clach are 10th in the Highland League following their win, but have played two games less than Nairn, who are in ninth.

MacDonald, however, insists his focus is only on ensuring his side finish the campaign well.

The Clach boss said: “We haven’t set ourselves any targets other than trying to finish as high up the table as we can.

“We didn’t want to be struggling near the bottom two or three like we’ve been recently and we’re in a decent position just now.

“But the season is not finished yet. We’ve got to keep focusing on performing and trying to get wins on the board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]