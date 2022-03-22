Huntly’s Keith Robertshaw pleased to make debut despite concern for team-mate Euan Storrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Keith Robertshaw pleased to make debut despite concern for team-mate Euan Storrier

By Jamie Durent
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Huntly goalkeeper Keith Robertshaw in action against Inverurie Locos
Huntly goalkeeper Keith Robertshaw is ready to grasp his opportunity – he just wishes it was in different circumstances.

Robertshaw made his long-awaited debut for the club in the second half of the draw with Inverurie Locos on Saturday, after an injury to regular number one Euan Storrier.

A collision with Locos forward Robert Ward left Storrier stricken and he was taken off the field on a stretcher. It was later revealed he had suffered a significant concussion and would be out for at least the next two weeks.

Robertshaw has come through the club’s youth setup and has spent time on loan at junior sides Glentanar, Colony Park and Sunnybank, without making a senior appearance for the senior side.

He now looks set for a run in the team following Storrier’s injury.

Robertshaw said: “I think it’s something like six years (at Huntly) – it’s been a long journey. It’s unfortunate circumstances as Euan has been outstanding for us this season and I wish him all the best.

“It makes it difficult coming on. In the back of your mind you’re wishing him all the best and wondering how he’s doing but you’ve also got to focus on the game.

“It has been difficult to been patient. I’ve been out on loan a few times which has helped, learning a lot from the junior leagues.

Keith Robertshaw during a loan spell at Colony Park
Keith Robertshaw during a loan spell at Colony Park

“It’s been a long-time coming but I’m delighted to make my debut. We’ve got Saturday-Wednesday coming up now so it’s just about putting in performances and getting that number one shirt now. I’ve got to make sure I take that opportunity now.”

Robertshaw praised the development within the squad since Allan Hale and Stefan Laird came in during 2020.

Huntly reached the Aberdeenshire Shield final this season and sit 13th in the Highland League table.

Robertshaw added: “A couple of seasons ago I think we would have crumbled after that equaliser went in. But we should a good bit of desire to dig deep and a point was a fair result.

“Allan and Stefan have been great since they’ve come in. The training and preparation for games has been second-to-none and I’ll include Wayne (Urquhart, goalkeeping coach) in that as well.

“It’s a great bunch of lads here and that’s why I’ve waited six years here to make my debut.”

