Huntly’s Keith Robertshaw pleased to make debut despite concern for team-mate Euan Storrier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly goalkeeper Keith Robertshaw is ready to grasp his opportunity – he just wishes it was in different circumstances.

Robertshaw made his long-awaited debut for the club in the second half of the draw with Inverurie Locos on Saturday, after an injury to regular number one Euan Storrier.

A collision with Locos forward Robert Ward left Storrier stricken and he was taken off the field on a stretcher. It was later revealed he had suffered a significant concussion and would be out for at least the next two weeks.

Robertshaw has come through the club’s youth setup and has spent time on loan at junior sides Glentanar, Colony Park and Sunnybank, without making a senior appearance for the senior side.

He now looks set for a run in the team following Storrier’s injury.

Robertshaw said: “I think it’s something like six years (at Huntly) – it’s been a long journey. It’s unfortunate circumstances as Euan has been outstanding for us this season and I wish him all the best.

“It makes it difficult coming on. In the back of your mind you’re wishing him all the best and wondering how he’s doing but you’ve also got to focus on the game.

“It has been difficult to been patient. I’ve been out on loan a few times which has helped, learning a lot from the junior leagues.

“It’s been a long-time coming but I’m delighted to make my debut. We’ve got Saturday-Wednesday coming up now so it’s just about putting in performances and getting that number one shirt now. I’ve got to make sure I take that opportunity now.”

Robertshaw praised the development within the squad since Allan Hale and Stefan Laird came in during 2020.

Huntly reached the Aberdeenshire Shield final this season and sit 13th in the Highland League table.

Robertshaw added: “A couple of seasons ago I think we would have crumbled after that equaliser went in. But we should a good bit of desire to dig deep and a point was a fair result.

“Allan and Stefan have been great since they’ve come in. The training and preparation for games has been second-to-none and I’ll include Wayne (Urquhart, goalkeeping coach) in that as well.

“It’s a great bunch of lads here and that’s why I’ve waited six years here to make my debut.”