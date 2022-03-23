Graeme Stewart eager for Buckie to continue remarkable winning run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Stewart admits he’s been surprised by Buckie Thistle’s long winning run.

But the Jags boss has urged his side to keep it going in the chase for the Breedon Highland League title.

Buckie have won their last 19 league fixtures and face Rothes at Victoria Park tonight.

Stewart’s charges are one point behind table toppers Fraserburgh with six games remaining.

He said: “I’ve got faith in the team and I know how good they.

“They have improved this season and some of them have improved a lot since the start of the season which has been great to watch.

“I think on our day we can beat anyone, but I have been surprised because you get inconsistency in football and you don’t expect to win 19 games in a row.

“You expect to have a couple of off days, but what’s happened is when a couple of players have had off days others have stepped up.

“Very rarely have we had more than two or three boys not playing at a really high standard.

“If we can keep that going hopefully we’ll extend our run.”

Depleted Rothes still looking up

Rothes manager Ross Jack has a depleted squad with Ryan McRitchie is suspended, Fraser Robertson, Wayne Mackintosh, Gary Kerr, Allen Mackenzie and Kyle Whyte out with injury.

But he is not using that as an excuse with the Speysiders still holding aspirations of breaking into the top four in the table and securing a Challenge Cup spot.

Rothes are nine points behind fourth-placed Brora, but do have three games in hand.

Jack added: “Buckie have been absolutely flying, they’re on a tremendous run scoring loads of goals and blowing teams away.

“It will be a huge ask for us, but we go there with belief and hopefully we’ll get something from the game.

“We’ve still got a huge amount to play for in terms of trying to get into the top four and the Challenge Cup places so we’ll give it our best shot.

“On our day we feel we can give anyone game and we’ve shown that against Buckie and Fraserburgh this season, we’ve just been a bit unfortunate with players being unavailable.

“But that’s not an excuse because other teams have had the same thing.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere Forres Mechanics welcome back Jack Grant and Paul Brindle for Fort William’s visit to Mosset Park, but Martin Groat, Joe Gauld and Dale Wood are all missing.

The Lochaber side travel without Aidan Taylor and Jordan Thompson.

Rhys Thomas, Craig Reid and Liam Duncan are absent for Keith’s clash with Lossiemouth. The Coasters make the trip to Kynoch Park with Ryan Farquhar, Ryan Stuart and Jared Kennedy back in the fray.