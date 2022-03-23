New manager Stuart Anderson wants Formartine’s players to realise their potential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stuart Anderson wants to help Formartine United’s players realise their potential after being appointed manager.

The 35-year-old, who has been captain at North Lodge Park, has been given the job after serving as interim boss following Paul Lawson’s departure 10 days ago.

Anderson’s first game in charge permanently will be against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park tonight.

He said: “I’m very grateful to the club for the faith they’ve shown in me and I’m excited to get started.

“The club means a lot to me, it’s eight years since I joined and you have a relationship with everyone at the club when you’ve been there that length of time.

“I want to have a positive effect and make the current players better and do as well as we can for the club.

“We’ve got a lot of talented players at the club and it’s about getting them to realise that and realise their potential.

“If they do that then they’ll do well personally and as a team.”

New boss hangs up his boots

Having been appointed manager Anderson has decided to stop playing after featuring for the likes of Southampton, Blackpool, Ross County, Peterhead, Raith Rovers and Brechin City over the last 20 years.

He added: “That’s me finished playing, I don’t think you can do both.

“It’s been great, I’ve had 20 years playing in England and Scotland at various levels and I’ve loved it, but it’s time to hang up the boots.”

BREAKING NEWS – STUART ANDERSON APPOINTED FORMARTINE UNITED FC MANAGERFormartine United FC this afternoon confirms… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

In recent times Anderson has managed Formartine’s Under-21s side and he isn’t the first member of his family to manage in the Breedon Highland League.

His father Billy guided Huntly to title in 2005 and brother Scott managed Deveronvale.

Anderson said: “I think management has probably been ingrained in me because my dad did it, my brother did it and I’ve been captain at most of the clubs I’ve been at so leadership has never been an issue.”

Lilywhites on good run

Clach have won their last two fixtures and are still in with a chance of finishing in the top half.

The Lilywhites are five points behind ninth-placed Nairn County, but have two games in hand.

However, boss Jordan MacDonald hasn’t been looking at the league table.

He added: “We haven’t really looked at a finishing position, we’ve got games in hand but Nairn have got points on the board.

“I would sooner have the points on the board rather than games in hand.

“We’re just trying to win as many games as we can in the remainder of season and see where it takes us and that’s all we’ve spoken about.”

Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for Locos

Elsewhere, Brechin City look to maintain their title challenge when Inverurie Locos visit Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen are four points behind leaders Fraserburgh having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Locos are looking to end a four-game winless run.

The Railwaymen’s season has fizzled out to some extent in recent weeks, but manager Richard Hastings is eager to ensure his players are motivated for their final five fixtures.

He said: “It’s the job of myself and the coaching staff to not let that happen (lack of motivation set in).

“I think it has crept in a bit, for me it’s unacceptable, but I can’t be in everyone’s mind, everyone’s character is different.

“I’m certainly striving to make sure that every player is fighting until the last minute of the season.

“A game’s a game whether it’s the first of the season or the last, how we finish this season will be our starting point for next season.”