Highland League: Formartine United, Forres Mechanics and Keith chalk up midweek wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United, playing for the first time since Stuart Anderson was appointed as manager, picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Clach at Grant Street Park.

Clach were aiming to make it three wins in a row but fell behind after 57 minutes when Jonny Smith netted what proved to be the winner for the visitors.

Anderson was confirmed as the permanent successor to Paul Lawson at North Lodge Park on Tuesday night.

It was the first of four away games on the spin for Formartine who head to Nairn County on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics proved too strong for bottom of the table Fort William as they eased to a 4-0 victory at Mosset Park.

The Can Cans seized control in the first half thanks to goals from Paul Brindle and Ben Barron before Allan Macphee notched their third when his cross was spilled into the net by Fort goalkeeper Andrew Baker.

Macphee made it 4-0 after the break to complete the scoring on a comfortable evening for the hosts.

The result leaves Fort William 10 points adrift at the foot of the table with eight games remaining.

Meanwhile, Finn Yeats scored the only goal as Keith defeated Lossiemouth 1-0 at Kynoch Park.

It was goalless at the break with Maroons goalkeeper Balint Demus making a fine stop to thwart the unmarked Ryan Stuart before James Brownie went close with a dipping drive on the stroke of half-time.

Yeats netted the winner from eight yards in the 72nd minute to end Keith’s six-game losing streak.