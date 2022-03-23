Highland League: Formartine United, Forres Mechanics and Keith chalk up midweek wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Formartine United, Forres Mechanics and Keith chalk up midweek wins

By Danny Law
March 23, 2022, 10:16 pm
New Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson.
New Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson.

Formartine United, playing for the first time since Stuart Anderson was appointed as manager, picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Clach at Grant Street Park.

Clach were aiming to make it three wins in a row but fell behind after 57 minutes when Jonny Smith netted what proved to be the winner for the visitors.

Anderson was confirmed as the permanent successor to Paul Lawson at North Lodge Park on Tuesday night.

It was the first of four away games on the spin for Formartine who head to Nairn County on Saturday.

Jonny Smith scored the winner for Formartine United against Clach. 

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics proved too strong for bottom of the table Fort William as they eased to a 4-0 victory at Mosset Park.

The Can Cans seized control in the first half thanks to goals from Paul Brindle and Ben Barron before Allan Macphee notched their third when his cross was spilled into the net by Fort goalkeeper Andrew Baker.

Allan MacPhee was on the scoresheet for Forres Mechanics. 

Macphee made it 4-0 after the break to complete the scoring on a comfortable evening for the hosts.

The result leaves Fort William 10 points adrift at the foot of the table with eight games remaining.

Meanwhile, Finn Yeats scored the only goal as Keith defeated Lossiemouth 1-0 at Kynoch Park.

It was goalless at the break with Maroons goalkeeper Balint Demus making a fine stop to thwart the unmarked Ryan Stuart before James Brownie went close with a dipping drive on the stroke of half-time.

Yeats netted the winner from eight yards in the 72nd minute to end Keith’s six-game losing streak.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal