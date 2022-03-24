Graeme Stewart thrilled as Buckie justify his faith with stunning comeback against Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart never stopped believing his side would turn things around against Rothes.

Sub Kyle MacLeod’s brace earned the Jags a 2-1 win at Victoria Park to keep them just a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh with five games left.

The Speysiders hit the crossbar through Greg Morrison in the first half and took the lead via Ewan McLauchlan’s header in the 48th minute before MacLeod equalised with his first touch midway through the second period.

Jack Murray hit a post and the bar for Buckie and Sam Urquhart had a penalty saved by Sean McCarthy before MacLeod netted a sensational overhead kick winner two minutes from time.

Buckie have now won 20 consecutive league games Stewart said: “I still thought we’d score even after we missed the penalty.

“The same after losing goal, if you’re going to lose a goal it’s a lot better with 45 minutes to go than five minutes to go.

“Kyle’s there to contribute, he’s a striker he’s there to score goals.

“He has been unfortunate with injuries, but he’s contributed and hopefully he can keep contributing.

“To come on and change a game of this size is why we have good players in the squad.

“I can’t ask any more of my players – if Fraserburgh win their games and win the league then brilliant for them.

“I said to the players ‘don’t make a mistake’ because if we’d dropped points against Rothes the league was over.”

Speysiders gutted

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “Kyle could try that another 100 times and never score a goal like that.

“They edged the game in the second half, but I felt we matched all over the park and I’m gutted.

“The players gave us everything they possibly could and I thought they were excellent.”