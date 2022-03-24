Graeme Stewart thrilled as Buckie justify his faith with stunning comeback against Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Stewart thrilled as Buckie justify his faith with stunning comeback against Rothes

By Callum Law
March 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:27 am
Kyle MacLeod, centre, celebrates scoring Buckie Thistle's equaliser against Rothes
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart never stopped believing his side would turn things around against Rothes.

Sub Kyle MacLeod’s brace earned the Jags a 2-1 win at Victoria Park to keep them just a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh with five games left. 

The Speysiders hit the crossbar through Greg Morrison in the first half and took the lead via Ewan McLauchlan’s header in the 48th minute before MacLeod equalised with his first touch midway through the second period.

Jack Murray hit a post and the bar for Buckie and Sam Urquhart had a penalty saved by Sean McCarthy before MacLeod netted a sensational overhead kick winner two minutes from time.

Buckie have now won 20 consecutive league games Stewart said: “I still thought we’d score even after we missed the penalty.

“The same after losing goal, if you’re going to lose a goal it’s a lot better with 45 minutes to go than five minutes to go.

“Kyle’s there to contribute, he’s a striker he’s there to score goals.

Buckie’s Sam Urquhart takes the penalty which was saved by Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy

“He has been unfortunate with injuries, but he’s contributed and hopefully he can keep contributing.

“To come on and change a game of this size is why we have good players in the squad.

“I can’t ask any more of my players – if Fraserburgh win their games and win the league then brilliant for them.

“I said to the players ‘don’t make a mistake’ because if we’d dropped points against Rothes the league was over.”

Speysiders gutted

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “Kyle could try that another 100 times and never score a goal like that.

“They edged the game in the second half, but I felt we matched all over the park and I’m gutted.

“The players gave us everything they possibly could and I thought they were excellent.”

