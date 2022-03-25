Nairn County launch investigation into allegations a Huntly player was racially abused at Station Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nairn County launch investigation into allegations a Huntly player was racially abused at Station Park

By Danny Law
March 25, 2022, 4:01 pm
Nairn County's Station Park.
Highland League side Nairn County have launched an investigation into allegations a Huntly player was racially abused.

The incident is alleged to have happened during Wednesday’s meeting between the teams at Station Park.

Huntly won the match 2-1 despite having two players sent off.

Nairn have said anyone responsible will receive a lifetime ban from Station Park.

A statement from Nairn County read: “This morning Nairn County were made aware of an incident which took place during our recent match against Huntly FC on Wednesday March 23 when a player from Huntly was racially abused by a person/persons at the match.

“There is no place for this at Station Park.

“We have immediately launched an investigation into the incident and will look at video footage from the game and other materials to see if we can identify the individual/s responsible.

“We ask that if any person has any evidence of this incident they pass it on to the club in confidence either by email via nairncountyfc@highlandleague.com or by contacting secretary Ian Finlayson directly on 07821 828852.

“If we can identify any persons responsible they will be banned for life from Station Park and from any game, event or function featuring Nairn County FC.

“In addition we will pass on any evidence gathered to the Police so that appropriate action can be taken.

“Let me be very clear, any person holding discriminatory views of any kind is not welcome at Nairn County. We will find you and we will throw you out.”

