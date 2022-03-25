Nairn County launch investigation into allegations a Huntly player was racially abused at Station Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League side Nairn County have launched an investigation into allegations a Huntly player was racially abused.

The incident is alleged to have happened during Wednesday’s meeting between the teams at Station Park.

Huntly won the match 2-1 despite having two players sent off.

Nairn have said anyone responsible will receive a lifetime ban from Station Park.

A statement from Nairn County read: “This morning Nairn County were made aware of an incident which took place during our recent match against Huntly FC on Wednesday March 23 when a player from Huntly was racially abused by a person/persons at the match.

“There is no place for this at Station Park.

“We have immediately launched an investigation into the incident and will look at video footage from the game and other materials to see if we can identify the individual/s responsible.

“We ask that if any person has any evidence of this incident they pass it on to the club in confidence either by email via nairncountyfc@highlandleague.com or by contacting secretary Ian Finlayson directly on 07821 828852.

“If we can identify any persons responsible they will be banned for life from Station Park and from any game, event or function featuring Nairn County FC.

“In addition we will pass on any evidence gathered to the Police so that appropriate action can be taken.

“Let me be very clear, any person holding discriminatory views of any kind is not welcome at Nairn County. We will find you and we will throw you out.”

Club Statement pic.twitter.com/QLwiID9haF — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) March 25, 2022