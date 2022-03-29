Inverurie Locos legend Neil McLean to retire at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos legend Neil McLean to retire at the end of the season

By Callum Law
March 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos legend Neil McLean is to retire at the end of this season

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean is to retire at the end of the season – but looks back fondly on his distinguished career at Harlaw Park.

The 40-year-old has made 556 appearances, scored 92 goals and won seven trophies across 18 seasons with the Railwaymen, but will hang up his boots at the end of this term.

Looking back on his career, midfielder McLean said: “It’s the people you meet and the friendships you make, the opponents you play against that stand out for me.

“It’s always the relationships you forge which stand out. When you’re winning trophies, Inverurie’s a great place to be and you take away those memories along with the medals from those successes.

“It’s the team-mates who become friends and the friends you make at different clubs which mean a lot to me.

Neil McLean, left, in action for Inverurie Locos

“I think it’s the right time (to retire), I’ve been thinking about it for a few years.

“But when Covid came along, I didn’t want to retire away from the pitch. I wanted to have the opportunity to finish on the pitch.

“This feels like the right time for me, I’ve had an injury which has taken it’s toll and, with the youngers guys coming through, it’s the right time for me with where I am in my life.”

Highs and lows

With Locos, McLean has won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice, the Qualifying Cup twice and the SFA North Region Challenge Cup once.

But the closest he came to winning the Breedon Highland League was second place finishes in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2014.

McLean added: “The big one everyone wants to win is the league, but there are better players than me that haven’t won the league.

“You don’t have any divine right to win it and unfortunately at Locos we were the bridesmaids a few times.”

International pride

McLean also played for Elgin City and Forfar Athletic, as well as playing for Scotland schoolboys and the Scotland Semi-Professional side during his career.

He said: “If you get the chance to represent your country at any level you take great pride of that.

“Being in the schoolboy squad was wonderful at the time and then with Locos I had the chance to represent Scotland at semi-professional level and got to captain the side as well.

“That was another great part of playing – there’s no higher honour in football than doing that.”

Inverurie have three games left this term, but their final home fixture is this Saturday against Wick Academy (2pm kick-off).

McLean said: “I’m sure I will be emotional for me and my family.

“The club has been good to me and I’ve been good to the club and it’s been a big part of my life.”

