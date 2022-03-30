Fraserburgh recover from early goal to score vital victory against gutsy Strathspey Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh racked up a 4-2 victory at Strathspey Thistle to ensure they remain in pole position in a pulsating battle for the Highland League crown.

The Jags marched into a shock lead through Dylan Lawrence, but a late first half flourish saw the visitors go in front through Scott Barbour and Paul Campbell.

Logan Watt’s sublime finish made it three for the Broch and Barbour soon added another with a left-footed drive.

Jake Thomson headed Jags back into the contest with 14 minutes to go and it sparked a final push, but Broch walked off with a well-earned win. Perhaps priceless?

When these sides met back in September, Broch ran out 7-0 winners, but the hosts came into this contest fresh from a fine 3-2 weekend win at Rothes.

That said, six clean sheets on the spin, most recently earned in Saturday’s 5-0 win against Wick Academy had Mark Cowie’s team in high spirits for this Seafield Park clash.

With Buckie extending their incredible league record-breaking winning run to 22 games thanks to their victory at Forres Mechanics, it was crucial Fraserburgh collected full points as well.

It maintains their one-point advantage, with now just three fixtures left for the main contenders.

Volunteers were drafted in to clear the snow to make the Seafield Park pitch playable and the teams settled well from the off.

That was especially the case for Strathspey, who showed no fear and plenty of confidence.

However, a fine save from home keeper Robert Donaldson denied Barbour on 10 minutes when he latched on to a neat Sean Butcher pass.

The snow was on and off all night, but the chills were forgotten as two teams set out to entertain.

Stout defending was boosting Thistle and they stunned Broch with an opener on 27 when Lawrence beat keeper Joe Barbour to the ball to slot home after Joe Cuthbert headed it on.

Wayward passing was letting Fraserburgh down but two late first half goals turned the match in their favour.

Firstly, Barbour pounced in the box to crash home after Logan Watt’s shot broke his way. The relief was clear in his celebrations.

Two minutes before the break, defender Campbell headed home from a Barbour cross to take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room.

A cracking high finish from Logan Ross four minutes after the restart was superb after Campbell lined him up to make it 3-1.

Moments later, it was game over as Barbour lobbed the ball into the net after Butcher headed it on to him to extend it.

Thistle keeper Donaldson was in the right spot twice to deny further damage as Broch chased more goals.

Strathspey kept their heads up though and skipper James McShane was not far away with a 25-yard free-kick.

Substitute Lewis Duncan pulled the trigger, aiming for a fifth goal, but his searing shot was blocked with 15 minutes to go.

Jags’ efforts were rewarded again when substitute Thomson was ideally-placed to plant a near post header into the net with 14 minutes left, stemming from a Ross Logan pass.

It was just reward for their efforts, but the doubles either side of the break underlined the importance of this game for Broch.

Whether this was a champions’ response will be discovered in the coming weeks, but Fraserburgh needed to up the ante and they did.

Broch take their title push to Rothes, while the Grantown Jags travel to championship-chasers Buckie Thistle.