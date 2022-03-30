Fraserburgh recover from early goal to score vital victory against gutsy Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fraserburgh recover from early goal to score vital victory against gutsy Strathspey Thistle

By Paul Chalk
March 30, 2022, 9:50 pm
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour.
Fraserburgh racked up a 4-2 victory at Strathspey Thistle to ensure they remain in pole position in a pulsating battle for the Highland League crown.

The Jags marched into a shock lead through Dylan Lawrence, but a late first half flourish saw the visitors go in front through Scott Barbour and Paul Campbell.

Logan Watt’s sublime finish made it three for the Broch and Barbour soon added another with a left-footed drive.

Jake Thomson headed Jags back into the contest with 14 minutes to go and it sparked a final push, but Broch walked off with a well-earned win. Perhaps priceless?

When these sides met back in September, Broch ran out 7-0 winners, but the hosts came into this contest fresh from a fine 3-2 weekend win at Rothes.

That said, six clean sheets on the spin, most recently earned in Saturday’s 5-0 win against Wick Academy had Mark Cowie’s team in high spirits for this Seafield Park clash.

With Buckie extending their incredible league record-breaking winning run to 22 games thanks to their victory at Forres Mechanics, it was crucial Fraserburgh collected full points as well.

It maintains their one-point advantage, with now just three fixtures left for the main contenders.

Volunteers were drafted in to clear the snow to make the Seafield Park pitch playable and the teams settled well from the off.

That was especially the case for Strathspey, who showed no fear and plenty of confidence.

Charlie Brown saw his Strathspey side take the lead before Fraserburgh stormed back to win.

However, a fine save from home keeper Robert Donaldson denied Barbour on 10 minutes when he latched on to a neat Sean Butcher pass.

The snow was on and off all night, but the chills were forgotten as two teams set out to entertain.

Stout defending was boosting Thistle and they stunned Broch with an opener on 27 when Lawrence beat keeper Joe Barbour to the ball to slot home after Joe Cuthbert headed it on.

Wayward passing was letting Fraserburgh down but two late first half goals turned the match in their favour.

Firstly, Barbour pounced in the box to crash home after Logan Watt’s shot broke his way. The relief was clear in his celebrations.

Two minutes before the break, defender Campbell headed home from a Barbour cross to take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room.

A cracking high finish from Logan Ross four minutes after the restart was superb after Campbell lined him up to make it 3-1.

Moments later, it was game over as Barbour lobbed the ball into the net after Butcher headed it on to him to extend it.

Thistle keeper Donaldson was in the right spot twice to deny further damage as Broch chased more goals.

Strathspey kept their heads up though and skipper James McShane was not far away with a 25-yard free-kick.

Substitute Lewis Duncan pulled the trigger, aiming for a fifth goal, but his searing shot was blocked with 15 minutes to go.

Jags’ efforts were rewarded again when substitute Thomson was ideally-placed to plant a near post header into the net with 14 minutes left, stemming from a Ross Logan pass.

It was just reward for their efforts, but the doubles either side of the break underlined the importance of this game for Broch.

Whether this was a champions’ response will be discovered in the coming weeks, but Fraserburgh needed to up the ante and they did.

Broch take their title push to Rothes, while the Grantown Jags travel to championship-chasers Buckie Thistle.

