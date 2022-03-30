Buckie beat Forres to keep up the pressure at Highland League summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle defeated Forres Mechanics 2-0 at Mosset Park to make it 22 wins in a row in the Breedon Highland League.

The victory – secured courtesy of goals from Kyle MacLeod and Lewis MacKinnon – keeps the Jags just one point behind leaders Fraserburgh at the top of the table.

With three games left it looks like the race for the title will go down to the wire.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald made three changes to the side which lost against Turriff United on Saturday.

Jack Grant, Callum Johnston and Ben Barron came into the side with Allan Macphee, Owen Paterson and Kenneth McInnes dropping out.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart made just one alteration to the team which defeated Deveronvale with Marcus Goodall replacing captain Kevin Fraser.

Jags make early inroads

The contest started at a frantic pace and it was the hosts who were first to threaten with barely a minute played.

Johnston’s cross from the right found Barron at the back post, but his left foot volley bounced back off the right upright and Buckie cleared.

However, in the fifth minute the Jags took the lead. Andrew MacAskill’s left-footed effort from 25 yards was only parried by Can-Cans goalkeeper Stuart Knight and MacLeod was on hand to tap home the rebound.

After having a hand in the opener MacAskill went close himself shortly after, but he arrowed a right-footed shot just wide from long range.

Having taken the lead Buckie continued to press and probe with MacAskill’s 20th minute corner dropping for Jack Murray, but the defender’s strike was straight at Knight.

Minutes later Murray almost put MacLeod through on goal with a long diagonal pass, but Graham Fraser got across to block.

Forres were dogged and defended resolutely for most of the first period, despite the pressure Buckie were putting them under.

The home side’s only other effort of note in the opening 45 minutes was a Paul Brindle volley just after the half hour mark which was straight at Kevin Main.

Right on the stroke of half-time Thistle doubled their lead, although the Can-Cans were frustrated that the goal was awarded by referee Kevin Buchanan.

MacAskill’s free-kick from the right was flicked on and MacKinnon stabbed it home at the back post. However, Forres felt the scorer was offside and also disputed the initial award of the free-kick.

Can-Cans seek response

If Forres were to mount a comeback they needed the next goal and just after the hour mark they had a good chance to get it.

Barron found Kane Davies in space on the left flank and he picked out Lee Fraser with a cross to the back post, but the striker headed narrowly over when unchallenged.

On 65 minutes Buckie had the ball in the net again through Murray, but he was flagged offside.

Forres to their credit kept trying to find a way back into the game and with quarter of an hour left a combination of Main and the woodwork thwarted them.

Barron played in Lee Fraser on the left side of the area and his powerful strike was helped onto the right post by Main before the ball rebounded back into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Main was required to make another good save in the 80th minute to thwart Davies from 10 yards, but it finished 2-0.