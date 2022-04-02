Richard Hastings hopes it will be a day to remember for retiring Inverurie legends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Richard Hastings hopes it will be a day to remember for retiring Inverurie legends

By Callum Law
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is hoping to win their final home game of the season

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings hopes club legends Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst get the send-off they deserve in their final home game.

Midfielder McLean and defender Broadhurst are both retiring at the end of the season and today’s clash with Wick Academy will be their final competitive outing at Harlaw Park.

Captain McLean has spent 18 seasons with the Railwaymen and Broadhurst is in his 14th campaign with the Garioch side.

Hastings said: “It will be a great day for Neil and Ryan, hopefully the fans turn out and give them a good send-off in their last home game.

“They’ve had great careers with Inverurie and it will be an emotional day for them.

“But it’s about trying to go out on a high and getting a win to send them off, we want it to be a special day.

“They are two players who will be hard to replace. The guys have made the decisions to stop and it’s out of our hands.”

Neil McLean giving a thumbs up while on the football pitch
Neil McLean is retiring after 18 seasons with Locos.

Scorries could be spoilers

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson, meanwhile, is eager to spoil the day by taking the points.

He added: “I’d imagine there will be a lot of people there and it will be a nice occasion, but our aim is to spoil the party.

“What’s going on at Inverurie doesn’t come into our minds, we’re just going out to win the game.

“I’ve played against Neil every year he’s been in the league, I know him quite well and have had a lot of good battles with him over the years.”

The game kicks off at 2pm.

