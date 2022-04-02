Richard Hastings hopes it will be a day to remember for retiring Inverurie legends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings hopes club legends Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst get the send-off they deserve in their final home game.

Midfielder McLean and defender Broadhurst are both retiring at the end of the season and today’s clash with Wick Academy will be their final competitive outing at Harlaw Park.

Captain McLean has spent 18 seasons with the Railwaymen and Broadhurst is in his 14th campaign with the Garioch side.

Hastings said: “It will be a great day for Neil and Ryan, hopefully the fans turn out and give them a good send-off in their last home game.

“They’ve had great careers with Inverurie and it will be an emotional day for them.

“But it’s about trying to go out on a high and getting a win to send them off, we want it to be a special day.

“They are two players who will be hard to replace. The guys have made the decisions to stop and it’s out of our hands.”

Scorries could be spoilers

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson, meanwhile, is eager to spoil the day by taking the points.

He added: “I’d imagine there will be a lot of people there and it will be a nice occasion, but our aim is to spoil the party.

“What’s going on at Inverurie doesn’t come into our minds, we’re just going out to win the game.

“I’ve played against Neil every year he’s been in the league, I know him quite well and have had a lot of good battles with him over the years.”

The game kicks off at 2pm.