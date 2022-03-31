Caley Thistle’s Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle join Fort William on loan By Callum Law March 31, 2022, 2:08 pm Ethan Cairns, right, has joined Fort William on loan along with Aly Riddle [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fort William have signed Inverness Caley Thistle youngsters Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle on loan for the rest of the season. Attacker Cairns, 17, spent the first half of the season on loan with fellow Breedon Highland League club Strathspey Thistle. ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signings of Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle on loan until the end of the season from @ICTFC Welcome lads! pic.twitter.com/p1BuZ2tSlY — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) March 31, 2022 Meanwhile, 18-year-old defender Riddle has had short loan stints with Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics already this term. Fort William have six Highland League games – the first of which is against Keith on Saturday – remaining and are currently 13 points adrift at the foot of the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights as Buckie Thistle looked to keep up title challenge at Forres Mechanics Highland League round-up – Brora win at Rothes; Huntly beat Deveronvale; Fort William’s struggles continue with loss to Keith Second spot can be Caley Thistle’s, insists former defender Richard Hastings Fraserburgh pleased to control their own destiny as title race continues