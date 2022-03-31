Caley Thistle’s Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle join Fort William on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William have signed Inverness Caley Thistle youngsters Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle on loan for the rest of the season.

Attacker Cairns, 17, spent the first half of the season on loan with fellow Breedon Highland League club Strathspey Thistle.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signings of Ethan Cairns and Aly Riddle on loan until the end of the season from @ICTFC Welcome lads! pic.twitter.com/p1BuZ2tSlY — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, 18-year-old defender Riddle has had short loan stints with Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics already this term.

Fort William have six Highland League games – the first of which is against Keith on Saturday – remaining and are currently 13 points adrift at the foot of the table.