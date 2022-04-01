Stuart Anderson pleased to bring Tyler Mykyta back to Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson pleased to bring Tyler Mykyta back to Formartine

By Callum Law
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Tyler Mykyta has returned for a second loan spell with Formartine United
Formartine United have brought Tyler Mykyta back to North Lodge Park on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Aberdeen midfielder impressed when on loan at the Pitmedden outfit during the first half of the campaign.

Mykyta was recalled by the Dons in January and then loaned to League Two side Elgin City.

Now he has returned to Formartine for the remaining weeks of the campaign. United have three fixtures left, the first of which is away to Deveronvale tomorrow.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “I’m delighted he’s here, he’s a very good player and he scored 13 goals in half a season when he was here.

“Tyler is a good lad who has a great attitude and he’ll add to the group for the final few weeks of the season.

“What does next season will be up to him, but everyone here knows how good a player he is.

“For both sides he knows what he’s getting here and we know what we’re getting from Tyler which is good.”

