Stuart Anderson pleased to bring Tyler Mykyta back to Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United have brought Tyler Mykyta back to North Lodge Park on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Aberdeen midfielder impressed when on loan at the Pitmedden outfit during the first half of the campaign.

Mykyta was recalled by the Dons in January and then loaned to League Two side Elgin City.

Now he has returned to Formartine for the remaining weeks of the campaign. United have three fixtures left, the first of which is away to Deveronvale tomorrow.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “I’m delighted he’s here, he’s a very good player and he scored 13 goals in half a season when he was here.

“Tyler is a good lad who has a great attitude and he’ll add to the group for the final few weeks of the season.

“What does next season will be up to him, but everyone here knows how good a player he is.

“For both sides he knows what he’s getting here and we know what we’re getting from Tyler which is good.”