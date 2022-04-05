EXCLUSIVE: Highland League to get two spots in next season’s Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top two sides in the Breedon Highland League will be invited to compete in next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

Since group stages were reintroduced in 2016, the champions of the Highland League have gained entry to the League Cup.

But the Press and Journal can reveal that next term, because Scotland will have five participants in European competition who will receive a bye to the last-16, an extra group stage spot has become available which will be taken by the side which finishes second in the Highland League.

Five Scottish teams also played in Europe this season, but, after lots were drawn, the League Cup place went to Lowland League side East Kilbride.

However, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster revealed a Highland League side will benefit next term.

He said: “I’m delighted this year, because of the success of our teams in Europe, we’ll have five teams in Europe again next season.

“Last year we tossed a coin and the Lowland League were the beneficiaries with a second spot in the Premier Sports Cup.

“This time rather than tossing a coin we felt it was only fair that the Highland League should have their turn to have a second team in the Premier Sports Cup.

“We’re delighted to be in a position to invite two Highland League sides into the Premier Sports Cup group stages this summer.”

Pyramid has benefited whole of Scottish football

During his 13 years working in Scottish football, Doncaster has helped to open up the game and provide Highland and Lowland League clubs with a route into the SPFL courtesy of the pyramid play-off.

Since it was introduced, Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts – who have won League Two this term – have gained promotion from the Lowland League.

In the north, Cove Rangers went up in 2019 and currently sit three points clear at the top of League One.

Doncaster added: “I’m delighted with the way the pyramid has been working and we’ve had refreshment of the SPFL.

“I’m a big believer that you are only ever as strong as the rungs underneath and I think the pyramid has been a huge success for the game as a whole.

“You can look at Kelty most recently and Cove with what they continue to do and it’s fantastic, there’s a great title race in League One at the moment and Cove may yet be in the Championship.

“Teams coming in from the Highland League and Lowland have helped to refresh the SPFL, which has been good news for the league as a whole.

“We don’t know what could happen in the Highland League this season and it will be very tense.

“But, certainly with the pyramid play-offs this year, it’s anyone’s guess as to who could emerge from the three teams involved.”

Tribute to Houston

Doncaster spoke to the Press and Journal when attending Saturday’s clash at Mackessack Park between Rothes and Fraserburgh to present retiring Highland League secretary Rod Houston with a gift.

He said: “The reason I was at Rothes was not purely because it was a top of the table Highland League clash, it was to mark the impending retirement of Rod Houston.

“He has been a fantastic servant to the Highland League and I have very much enjoyed working with him in the six years he’s been in role since taking over from John Grant.

“I think Rod has been a great credit to the Highland League and we will miss him very much.

“It was a genuine pleasure to be at Rothes, not only for a great game of football, but also to pay tribute to the work Rod has done on behalf of the Highland League.”