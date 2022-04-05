Wick’s David Allan has surgery after knee injury sustained against Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick’s David Allan has surgery after knee injury sustained against Inverurie

By Callum Law
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am
David Allan, left, ruptured his patellar tendon playing for Wick Academy against Inverurie Locos
David Allan, left, ruptured his patellar tendon playing for Wick Academy against Inverurie Locos

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson has revealed David Allan is already on the road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury at the weekend.

The attacker ruptured his patellar tendon during the Scorries’ defeat against Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

Allan will spend a significant period on the sidelines as a result of the injury. But, after having surgery at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, the 32-year-old is already plotting his comeback.

Boss Manson said: “It was very serious unfortunately and I was playing, so I didn’t quite realise the severity of it at the time.

“He was in a lot pain and when I saw him at half-time you could see his knee wasn’t right.

“We took him to Raigmore on the way home and he was scanned on Sunday, and it was diagnosed as a complete rupture of the patellar tendon.

“Essentially the kneecap is detached from the tendon.

“But the good news is that he was diagnosed quite quickly and he’s already had the operation.

“It’s obviously a nasty injury which nobody wants to happen, but the the good thing is that he’s been seen quickly and had his surgery.

“When I was speaking to him he was quite upbeat and, from what we understand, the longer the injury is left untreated, the harder it is to operate on.

“David thinks it will be about six months before he can get back to running so then you’re probably looking at it being at least another two months before he can play again.

“It will be a long road to recovery, but he is intent on coming back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]