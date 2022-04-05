Wick’s David Allan has surgery after knee injury sustained against Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson has revealed David Allan is already on the road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury at the weekend.

The attacker ruptured his patellar tendon during the Scorries’ defeat against Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

Allan will spend a significant period on the sidelines as a result of the injury. But, after having surgery at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, the 32-year-old is already plotting his comeback.

Boss Manson said: “It was very serious unfortunately and I was playing, so I didn’t quite realise the severity of it at the time.

“He was in a lot pain and when I saw him at half-time you could see his knee wasn’t right.

“We took him to Raigmore on the way home and he was scanned on Sunday, and it was diagnosed as a complete rupture of the patellar tendon.

“Essentially the kneecap is detached from the tendon.

Davie Alan down injured – twisted knee as he went down — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) April 2, 2022

“But the good news is that he was diagnosed quite quickly and he’s already had the operation.

“It’s obviously a nasty injury which nobody wants to happen, but the the good thing is that he’s been seen quickly and had his surgery.

“When I was speaking to him he was quite upbeat and, from what we understand, the longer the injury is left untreated, the harder it is to operate on.

“David thinks it will be about six months before he can get back to running so then you’re probably looking at it being at least another two months before he can play again.

“It will be a long road to recovery, but he is intent on coming back.”