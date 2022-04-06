Allan Hale’s Huntly looking up in closing weeks of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is looking for a strong finish to the season which could potentially secure a place in the top half of the Breedon Highland League.

The Black and Golds tackle Formartine United at Christie Park tonight in the first of their three remaining fixtures.

Huntly are 11th in the table, but only three points behind Nairn County in ninth and five adrift of Wick Academy in eighth.

Boss Hale said: “Formartine have a lot of quality and plenty of experience as well.

“In two games against them we’ve had two heavy defeats so the challenge for us is to try to impose ourselves on the game and show we’ve made improvements from those games.

“We’re looking to compete more than we have in previous games this season.

“The players deserve a lot of credit because, like a lot of clubs, we’ve been decimated by injuries.

“Despite that our performances over the past four or five weeks have been consistent and even on Saturday when we lost at Forres I thought we played well.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to finish well but there are four or five clubs who will be saying the same.

“We’ve got three tough games to finish, but if we could finish the season strongly it would make it a decent season for us.”

Gavin Elphinstone, Alex Thoirs, Andy Hunter, Lyall Booth, Ryan Sewell, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark, Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor, Colin Charlesworth and Bradley Manson are all missing for Huntly.

Anderson wants winning feeling

Formartine have won their last four games under new manager Stuart Anderson and he is determined to continue the winning thread.

He added: “It will be a very tough game, Huntly have recruited a lot of good players.

“We’ll need to be at our best to get a positive outcome, I’ve watched Huntly quite a few times and they’re a very good team.

“I’m looking for positive scorelines – every game you play you want to win – whether it’s end of the season, start of the season or middle of the season.

“So our aim is to win every game, I don’t know a manager that hasn’t wanted to win every game.

“Winning is a good habit to have and although you can take some consolation out of a good performance, winning is the most important thing.”

Elsewhere, 14th faces 13th at Princess Royal Park as Deveronvale host Clachnacuddin.

The Lilywhites travel with Blair Lawrie, Martin Callum and Scott Morrison unavailable.