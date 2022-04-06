Fort William vow to keep fighting ahead of Rothes clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fort William vow to keep fighting ahead of Rothes clash

By Callum Law
April 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar is ready for their clash with Rothes
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar insists his side will fight until the end of the season.

The Lochaber outfit are 13 points adrift at the foot of the Breedon Highland League and will be confirmed as the division’s bottom club if they fail to beat Rothes at Mackessack Park, although the game is subject to a pitch inspection at noon.

Finishing 18th would see them take on Junior side Banks o’ Dee in the relegation play-off at the end of the campaign.

Boss Ifitkhar remains upbeat and said: “We’ve just got to keep building, we’ve gone through a bit of change in the last couple of weeks for various reasons.

“We’ve had a little rebuild, but we’ve got to keep going and get through the next few games as best we can.

“A couple of players have moved on because it wasn’t working out and that led to us bringing in a couple of players.

“We have a team that’s together and that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve got a minimum of five games, but it could be seven games and the important thing is to have the right attitude, the right mentality and the right desire to compete in every game.

“The squad is willing to work very hard and to give everything for the shirt.”

Opponents Rothes are looking to return to winning ways after four successive losses.

Forres building for the future

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park buoyed by captain Martin Groat, Callum Johnston, Thomas Brady, Cameron Hoath and Shaun Morrison signing two-year contract extensions at the weekend.

Boss Steven MacDonald added: “We’re delighted with the business we’ve done, we’ve been working really hard in the last two or three weeks to try to get the contracts more organised.

“It wasn’t organised in the way I would have wanted it so we’re changing a few things to benefit us in the future.

“It has been a busy few weeks but it will be worth it in the long run. We’re still working on a few things, it will run into the summer, things don’t happen overnight.

“But we will be organised and have a good structure at the club going forward which is important.

“We’re looking for progression all the way through, everything we’re doing we’re trying to improve on and we need to continue that in the last three games.”

Strathspey are missing Robbie Donaldson, Liam McDade and Kris Innes, but new signing Jack Gilliland will be involved.

