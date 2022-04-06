Clachnacuddin defeat Deveronvale to go 10th in the Breedon Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin moved up to 10th in the Breedon Highland League with a 1-0 win against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Connor Bunce’s 78th minute strike earned the Lilywhites the points, but the margin of victory could have been greater.

A combination of home goalkeeper Sean McIntosh, the woodwork and wasteful finishing prevented the Lilywhites from winning more comfortably.

The result ended Clach’s three game winless run, but 14th placed Deveronvale have now lost five successive matches.

Visitors start well

It was Clach who started brightly and Alasdair Gillies’ ninth minute free-kick from 20 yards was spilled by home goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

But Jamie Calder stabbed the rebound over the crossbar from close range.

A minute later Gillies released Lewis MacKenzie down the right flank with an excellent pass, but McIntosh made a good save at his near post.

From the resultant corner James Anderson worked the ball back across goal for Bunce who headed wide.

Deveronvale’s first sight of goal came after quarter of an hour when Max Stewart’s strike from just inside the area was deflected narrowly off target.

But the visitors continued to look dangerous in the final third and McIntosh made a superb fingertip save to keep out Anderson’s first time effort from Bunce’s right wing cross on 18 minutes.

However, Clach almost gifted the Banffers an opener a couple of minutes later when Shaun Sutherland’s pass was intercepted by Dane Ballard.

The usually clinical striker raced towards goal, but his right-footed effort was blocked by goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon.

Clach continued to create openings with Anderson and Bunce firing over when they should have at least worked McIntosh in goal.

After half an hour Vale were forced into a change with Ben Allan coming off injured and Caiden Imbert-Thomas sent on in his place.

Before the first half was out neat footwork from Clach’s Robbie Thompson created an opening on the edge of the box, however, his shot drifted wide.

Lilywhites keep threatening

On 53 minutes Deveronvale had a lucky escape. McIntosh flapped at MacKenzie’s corner and Calder headed for goal but Imbert-Thomas was perfectly positioned to hack the ball off the line.

On the hour it was the woodwork that denied the side from Inverness. Kyle Willox’s clearance was charged down and fell perfectly for Anderson inside the box but the striker’s shot rattled the crossbar.

The chances continued to come for the visitors with Anderson dragging another effort beyond the far post after a rapid charge forward from Bunce.

Bunce’s dribbling had caused Vale problems throughout the contest and shortly after teeing up Anderson he had a go himself which failed to trouble McIntosh in the home goal.

It was hard to believe it was still goalless heading into the closing stages, but with 12 minutes remaining Clach finally made the breakthrough they deserved.

Ballard tripped on the ball on which allowed Kieran Chalmers to cross from the right side and although Anderson’s header was saved by McIntosh Bunce was on hand to tap home the rebound and despite Vale’s best efforts that was how it finished.

Clach have three games left the first of which is against Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday while Deveronvale conclude their campaign against Fort William on April 16.

Meanwhile, Huntly v Formartine United and Fort William v Rothes were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.